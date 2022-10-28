More than 300 people filled the auditorium at Lower Columbia College on Thursday night for Oregon Public Broadcasting’s debate between Republican Joe Kent and Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez for the state’s 3rd Congressional District.

Undecided voter Dean Morton came in from Silver Lake wanting to hear policy ideas directly from the candidates. While he’s seen the online and TV ads the campaigns have pumped out, his biggest questions hadn’t been answered.

“All I see are their ads attacking each other. There’s nothing to do with the issues we need to deal with,” Morton said, naming the economy and environmental damage as two of those issues.

Moderator Dave Miller pressed the candidates for specific policy positions when it came to the national and local economy, abortion and their broader ideas about federal funding.

Miller was not able to fully prevent Kent and Gluesenkamp Perez from talking over and attacking each other, drawing vocal reactions from the audience. Kent’s supporters appeared more organized with candidate hats and signs, but The Daily News’ interviews before the debate and the crowd reactions showed a more even balance.

The most vocal fight of the night was over immigration. Kent vehemently pushed back on Gluesenkamp Perez’s claims that his immigration policies were about race, while advocating for strict limitations such as closing citizenship pathways and stopping legal “economic immigration” that relied on work visas.

“If your visa brings you over here to work, you are stealing a job from an American citizen,” Kent said.

According to the Department of Labor, 317,000 workers in 2021 entered the U.S. using H-2A visas for temporary agriculture jobs, the most common work visa program. Washington employed the fourth most H-2A visa workers.

Gluesenkamp Perez insisted the current job market and low unemployment rate were signs that Americans were able to find work. Gluesenkamp Perez said she was in favor of securing the U.S.-Mexico border but also wanted to improve the systems to provide asylum and other legal immigration pathways.

“I think right now it’s people who have money for lawyers who can navigate an overly complex system,” Gluesenkamp Perez said.

The candidates differed sharply on how Congress should tackle inflation. Kent reiterated his plan to shut down the federal government if the administration of President Joe Biden didn’t further ramp up the domestic energy supply. Gluesenkamp Perez said improving domestic manufacturing and trade work programs would boost the economy.

On law enforcement, Gluesenkamp Perez asked Kent whether he would vote to limit federal funding for police officers in Washington. Kent said he would vote against state funding in favor of local sheriffs, who he argued were more accountable to voters.

“I would not allow federal taxpayer dollars to go to the people that run Seattle,” Kent said.

“You’re talking about defunding the police,” Gluesenkamp Perez interrupted.

The audio from the debate was broadcast by OPB on Friday and can be heard on its website or through the “Think Out Loud” podcast.