As the Seattle City Council began voting Wednesday on proposals to cut funding to the Seattle Police Department, protesters gathered at the county’s juvenile detention center to urge councilmembers to back the cuts.

A crowd of what appeared to be at least several hundred people gathered outside the detention center with plans to march to City Hall. The rally was organized by Decriminalize Seattle and King County Equity Now, two coalitions that have laid out a road map for cutting the police budget and redirecting money to community organizations.

“We’re out here to put more pressure on the City Council to not back down,” said protester Brittanee Walker-Williams.

The push to defund Seattle police has come to the forefront of the city’s political debate after weeks of protest following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In recent weeks, protesters have demonstrated outside the homes of local politicians. Some councilmembers have denounced the tactics; others have come outside to talk to the group.

The group gathered under a hot midday sun with signs reading “Defund SPD” and T-shirts listing their demands to cut police funding, reinvest the money in community groups and drop charges against arrested protesters. A large banner called for “Justice for Oscar Perez Giron,” who was killed by a King County deputy at the Sodo light rail station in 2014. Volunteers for the effort to recall Mayor Jenny Durkan gathered contact information from supporters.

Police funding should be redirected to organizations that address mental health and homelessness, Walker-Williams said.

When Walker-Williams heard that SPD responded to calls to cut funding by saying more officers of color would be laid off first due to seniority policies, the message was “they were trying to scare us,” Walker-Williams said.

“We need to fire the ones who’ve been in uniform a long time” and have been engaged in misconduct, said Shazzy, another protester and recent college graduate who declined to give a last name.

The police response to recent protests drew new interest and attention to local politics and to the performance of Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best, several demonstrators said. They said the council should support plans to begin defunding today and go farther next year.

“It’s a misconception that progressive leadership will produce progressive ideas,” said Shazzy.

Thomas Meeks, a volunteer gathering contact information for the effort to recall Durkan, said he was motivated to gather signatures after being injured by police crowd-control weapons at a recent protest. “I’m out here because of the way police treated the protesters,” Meeks said.

Supporters of defunding efforts point out that more than half of 911 calls in Seattle last year were noncriminal and say years of reform efforts have not stopped police killings.

Durkan, Best and the union representing Seattle police officers have issued dire warnings about cutting the department’s budget. The Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG) has its own protest scheduled for this weekend and has circulated an online petition in opposition to defunding efforts. Durkan on Tuesday accused the council of overpromising how much of the department’s budget it can cut this year.

Councilmembers’ latest plan could reduce the force by 100 officers, but would reduce the department’s $409 million budget by just $3 million this year. They said labor negotiations and possible litigation would delay layoffs in the department, stopping them from cutting more this year. They have promised more changes in next year’s budget.

Durkan has made her own promises to move some functions outside the police department next year, which would reduce the SPD budget but likely not result in savings that could be redirected to other needs.

The county juvenile detention center where protesters gathered Wednesday represents a key fight for advocates who have for years decried its construction. After protests this summer, County Executive Dow Constantine said he would convert the detention center to other uses within five years.

This is a developing story and will be updated.