Restaurants have long since reopened. Theaters and stadiums are crowded. Mask mandates are gone.

COVID restrictions have largely disappeared in recent months, both locally and nationally, as the omicron wave has faded and the nation enters a new “transitional phase” of life with the virus.

But there is still one notable holdout that is continuing COVID restrictions: Local governments.

The Seattle City Council and the Metropolitan King County Council have continued to meet remotely, even as other legislative bodies have returned to in-person lawmaking.

That might change soon. The King County Council is scheduled to return to in-person meetings June 7, after a $100,000 upgrade to its legislative chamber to make it easier for the public to comment remotely.

In Seattle, City Council President Debora Juarez says she’s in no hurry to return to in-person public meetings, though she and her staff are in the office full time and council central staff recently returned.

As the pandemic wanes, Juarez says, she’s weighing the safety and accessibility of public meetings to determine whether, when and how to return to traditional meetings.

Juarez, who has multiple sclerosis, says the pandemic taught her and others the importance of flexibility for people who have medical, financial, or other hurdles to participate in work and meetings.

“This world was made for able-bodied men. Not breastfeeding moms, not the disabled, not the elderly,” she said, noting that some council members have young children and other factors that make meetings harder for them to attend in person. “Not everyone has the same starting point.”

Juarez, who was out last month with COVID and who has a staff member out with COVID, said that the pandemic and safety are at the top of her mind when making a decision about returning to in-person meetings.

“Right now our main concern of course is managing the risk of COVID in enclosed areas and managing safety concerns for the elected officials,” she said.

“If we do return to in-person meetings, it will be a hybrid situation so everyone is comfortable.”

The city has largely returned to normal over the past six weeks with city buildings reopening to the public, mask requirements being lifted and most city employees returning to in-person work.

Some of Juarez’s peers, like Councilmembers Andrew Lewis and Sara Nelson, say they’d prefer to be meeting in person.

“I would like to go back to in-person council meetings sooner rather than later,” Lewis said Friday. “I think it’s hard for us to request other employers to return to work if we ourselves are not meeting at the dais.”

First-term council member Nelson said she has been “looking forward to the resumption of in-person council meetings because it facilitates a more natural back and forth conversation,” but says she respects the different needs of colleagues who might be better suited to work remotely.

“I recognize that everyone has different needs and I think our ability to be flexible is of paramount importance,” she said.

As for the public, Juarez says remote meetings have allowed more opportunity for participation, and that any transparency lost to the remote meetings is a secondary issue.

“Access and transparency are second to physical safety, personal safety,” Juarez said. “And technology has filled in and has made it even easier to make public comment, so there’s really no issue. It may actually be more accessible now.”

Lewis says he commends Juarez for her approach to meetings and the return of council staff, and says he will go along with her timing, but he said there is something missing from the collaborative meeting process.

“I firmly, firmly believe it is way more valuable to do democracy in person,” he said, noting the importance of casual, chance conversations. “It diminishes the dynamism of local government if we are only talking to the people we seek to talk to.”

Remote meetings make it easier to participate, but can also raise concerns about access for the less technologically savvy, although most meetings allow participation by telephone.

“For many folks with disabilities, traveling to participate in public meetings is challenging,” said Anna Zivarts, of Disability Rights Washington, testifying about a bill passed by the Legislature this year that requires governing bodies, if feasible, to offer remote testimony options whenever they take public comments. “Allowing people to participate remotely and listen in remotely definitely increases participation.”

Lunell Haught, president of the League of Women Voters of Washington, said that virtual meetings allow people who can’t travel to participate.

“Of course, many who cannot access meetings electronically are at a disadvantage here, but it is certainly a step in the right direction,” Haught said.

George Erb, secretary of the Washington Coalition for Open Government, said their anecdotal evidence suggests that participation in public meetings might have increased during the pandemic. As they transition back to in-person meetings, governments should maintain remote meeting technologies, which make it easier for people who are disabled or lack reliable transportation to participate, Erb said.

This sort of hybrid approach, Erb said, could become a “new normal” for governing bodies statewide.

“We welcome the gradual return to in-person public meetings,” Erb said. “In-person communication is always more effective than remote communication. Plus, information is more plentiful inside the room than outside.

“In-person meetings give public officials and citizens alike more opportunities to establish relationships,” Erb said.

Meanwhile, Shoreline and Renton city councils remain remote. Shoreline hopes to move to a hybrid meeting model by June, City Manager Debbie Tarry said. A Renton City Council liaison didn’t respond to an inquiry as to the city’s plans.

The Sound Transit board remains remote, with tentative plans to go back to in-person sometime between June and September, a spokesperson said.

The Washington Legislature returned, kind of, to in-person lawmaking this year. The House and the Senate started the 2022 session largely remote, but shifted back to in-person, with varying limits on how many lawmakers were allowed on the floor at one time, as the session progressed.

The Kent City Council has been meeting in-person since last summer. Federal Way has been in-person since November. Redmond has been having hybrid, in-person and online meetings since last summer. And Bellevue and Kirkland returned in April, with a hybrid model.

The Pierce County Council returned to in-person meetings last summer. And the Snohomish County Council moved to a hybrid model in March.

That’s the approach King County plans on taking about five weeks from now.

When they make the switch, both council members and the public will be able to participate in the meetings either in-person at the King County Courthouse, or remotely, via telephone or Zoom.

“One of the surprising things about remote Council meetings has been how much better and more public input we’ve gotten in our meetings,” Council Chair Claudia Balducci said. “I thought we’d get more. I was surprised by how much better it was.”

It turns out, freed from making the trudge down to the courthouse in the middle of a Tuesday afternoon, it opened public commenting up to people who otherwise might not have been heard by their elected legislators, Balducci said.

“A lot of people have been able to contact us with real feedback on real issues,” she said. “So that was a key driver in our decision that we wanted to maintain a hybrid remote option.”

The council last year approved $113,000 for the installation of a new video system, with four big-screen TVs mounted around the 10th floor legislative chamber.

The public will be able to offer comment in-person or remotely. And council members will be able to participate either way as well.

Previously, barring sickness or emergencies, a council member could not participate remotely more than five times per year. But that requirement was scrapped, by unanimous vote, earlier this year.

Balducci said she intends to be there in person, but couldn’t speak for her colleagues.

“It’s healthy for members of an elected body like this to have routine, occasional personal interactions,” she said. “I think you can operate better and not have to work as hard at having good relationships and communications if you do run into each other from time to time.”