OLYMPIA — With the coronavirus effectively shuttering Washington’s economy and crushing state tax collections, Gov. Jay Inslee used his veto pen Friday to slash $445 million in spending from the state operating budget.

In a perhaps unprecedented move, Inslee made line-item vetoes to more than 140 programs as he signed the state supplemental operating budget, which tweaked Washington’s two-year spending blueprint.

Approved last month by lawmakers, the supplemental budget would have adjusted the current, two-year spending plan to $53.5 billion. Since Washington must approve a budget that balances across four years, the spending cuts cover programs through 2023.

The governor aimed his cuts at new spending, or the expansion of existing programs that lawmakers approved, rather than cutting programs that people already rely upon.

The single biggest hit in the cuts was $116 million in new money through 2023 for guidance counselors in high-poverty school districts.

That measure — which had been championed by Inslee and state Democrats — would have added 370 new guidance counselors around Washington, according to the state Office of Financial Management (OFM).

The governor also rejected $35 million through 2023 intended to train K-12 paraeducators, and $50 million that had been set aside for state agencies to pursue projects to mitigate climate change.

Friday’s actions were an attempt to get ahead of a rapidly-devolving economic situation, as stores have temporarily closed, sporting events and concerts got canceled and people have stayed indoors to limit the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

More than 180,000 Washingtonians filed unemployment claims in the seven days leading up to March 31. The drop-off in economic activity hits state tax collections, which depend heavily on a sales tax.

But Inslee’s vetoes may ultimately not be enough.

The darkening economic picture could require cuts in the coming months or year to existing funding in the budget — for schools, parks, prisons and social services.

Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island and chief Senate Democratic budget writer, said the Legislature likely would need to return in a special session before the end of this year to “make even harder decisions.”

Even as they finished their 2020 legislative work March 12, state lawmakers were preparing to reckon with the coronavirus. The supplemental budget they ultimately approved trimmed some spending and left a larger amount of budget reserves that legislators initially discussed.

Lawmakers also approved the use of $200 million from the state’s rainy day fund to respond to the quickly-spreading outbreak.