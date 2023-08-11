With the city budget projected to come up short by $224 million on average in 2025 and 2026, a revenue work group, convened by Mayor Bruce Harrell in October, has asked the City Council to explore nine possible new revenue sources.

The work group, which has been meeting without allowing the public to attend, concluded this week and offered a list of potential revenue sources for the council to study , but made no formal recommendations or legislation.

Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who chairs the Finance & Housing Committee and led the work group, said the group was asked to review “Seattle’s tax structure and identify ways to make it more equitable and raise new progressive revenue,” before presenting the list of options to the committee on Thursday.

The group whittled down a list of about 60 options to nine potential new revenue sources to be studied further by council staff, with the potential of adopting a new revenue source before the budget is adopted in November.

The list includes some short-term options already within the city’s purview, such as growing the existing JumpStart payroll tax to include excess revenues in the general fund. Other options would require state intervention to give the city broader taxing authority, like a potential real estate excise tax on expensive properties.

Changes to the JumpStart payroll expense tax

The city has the necessary authority to change the existing payroll tax, which passed in 2020, requiring employers with at least $7 million in annual payroll to pay between 0.7% and 2.4% on salaries and wages paid to Seattle employees who make at least $150,000 per year.

The tax, which has brought in more revenue than anticipated, has been stripped to balance the 2023 and 2024 budgets, despite being earmarked for spending on housing and environmental purposes. If altered, the tax rate could be increased, or it could apply to a broader range of employers. The work group’s report says that the options to change JumpStart are too broad to provide a specific estimate, but that changes could add significant new revenue to the general fund.

A Seattle capital gains tax

Another short-term possibility is imposing a city-level capital gains tax now that Washington has imposed a statewide capital gains tax, collecting 7% on profits of more than $250,000 from the sale of assets, including stocks and bonds, but exempting retirement funds and real estate transactions.

This summer, Councilmember Alex Pedersen pitched a version of a 2% capital gains tax to replace revenues from the city’s regressive utility tax. The City Budget Office estimates that a 1% capital gains tax could generate between $25 million and $30 million annually.

High CEO pay ratio tax

This tax would apply a surcharge to the existing JumpStart payroll expense tax and could theoretically be passed without any additional state authority. The tax would mirror similar ones in San Francisco and Portland that tax highly paid CEOs compared to the median pay of workers at their companies.

Vacancy tax

A tax on vacant residential and commercial units in the city could bring between $5 million and $20 million in revenue to the city annually, according to the report, and would also aim to dissuade property owners from leaving inhabitable spaces empty, potentially driving a reduction in rent costs.

Progressive real estate excise tax

A real estate excise tax could generate between $7 million and $14 million annually, if applied to properties valued higher than $5 million, and would only impact Seattle’s wealthiest property owners, helping to prevent further inequities, according to Mosqueda. The city would need state-granted authority to implement such a tax.

Estate tax

An estate tax applied to the estate — rather than the beneficiary — could generate between $5 million and $10 million in annual city revenue, if modeled after the state’s estate tax, using a graduated rate schedule ranging from 10% to 20%. This tax may require additional state authorization.

Inheritance tax

Seattle could be the first U.S. city to implement an inheritance tax, which would be paid by the beneficiary of an inheritance valued at the time of death. Washington’s statewide inheritance tax was repealed by voters in 1981. To implement such a tax, the city would likely need state-granted authority, a ballot measure or both.

Congestion tax

Seattle could collect roadway tolls from drivers under current state authority, but would be limited to spending any generated revenues on transportation projects. The report offered no cost estimate for establishing tolls or estimated net revenues.

Income tax

Under state law, Seattle could implement a 1% flat income tax. While the tax could generate approximately $670 million in the city annually, it would not allow a progressive structure, and so lower-income and higher-income earners would pay the same rate.

While Mosqueda and the work group did not make any formal recommendations, Mosqueda said she will work with central staff and try to propose related legislation during this year’s budget cycle later this fall.

Mosqueda could leave the City Council at the end of the year if she’s elected to the Metropolitan King County Council. Mosqueda and Burien City Councilmember and Mayor Sofia Aragon are running for the County Council’s District 8.

Other council and work group members questioned the need for added revenue, calling instead for tighter budgeting from the city.

“When we look at overall budgeting, and what we think the city should be doing, we think that first they should be doing everything in their power to generate economic activity, especially downtown,” Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rachel Smith, who served on the work group, said Monday.

Smith also said the city should focus on trimming the fat in the budget to make the most of current revenues before considering additional revenue sources, noting, “The act of taxing is not something that is inherently good,” and adding,

“It is what you do with the money.”

Pedersen, who introduced the capital gains tax this summer to replace the utility tax, said repealing regressive taxes should be the first priority rather than adding a new revenue source.

“While I appreciate the hard work of City Hall’s revenue group, I am concerned that their search for new revenues overshadows the need to reduce our city’s harmful, regressive taxes,” Pedersen wrote Wednesday. “For a fair, balanced, and truly progressive tax system, we must also repeal regressive taxes, such as the tax on everyone’s drinking water that disproportionately harms Seattle’s lower income households today.”

Mosqueda called the idea that the city could trim enough to cover the shortfall “silly” and noted that while reductions, economic growth and improvements to the budget process are all important, the purpose of the work group was to study increasing revenues.

“We need net new revenue, not just offsets,” Mosqueda said.

She also said that trimming social services that help lower-income households would harm them more than regressive taxes.

“Regressive taxes, of course, are most felt by the lowest-wage workers and the most vulnerable in our communities,” Mosqueda added. “That will be compounded and exacerbated if we don’t have revenue to meet city services for that very same population.”