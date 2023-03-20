OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee’s swing-for-the-fences idea to borrow billions to accelerate housing construction got some pushback Monday from budget writers in the state Senate.

The state constitution limits how much money Washington can borrow. Inslee had proposed asking Washington voters for permission to go outside that limit to raise $4 billion over six years to build housing, in a state estimated to need 1.1 million more homes in the next 20 years.

But writers of the Senate capital budget proposal did not include that idea in their plan, unveiled Monday.

It’s early yet. With about a month remaining in the legislative session, the contours of state spending are just beginning to come into focus. House budget writers are expected to release their capital budget plan next week, and lawmakers from the two chambers will negotiate to reach an agreement.

The capital budget outlines spending on building and infrastructure projects. That money largely comes from state borrowing, but also from the federal government and from auctions of greenhouse gas pollution allowances.

Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, vice chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee and one of the lawmakers writing the capital budget proposal, said Inslee’s plan of borrowing $4 billion outside the debt limit would mean Washington would be spending more than 5% of revenue to pay off its debts.

“I think the general thought process was, if we’re already having a hard time staying underneath that threshold, don’t put more money on the credit card,” Mullet said.

And Inslee’s plan would cost about $2.4 billion in interest payments on top of the $4 billion borrowed. That interest can eat up other parts of the budget, which could be spent on other things, including housing, Mullet said.

The Senate has proposed $400 million toward the state Housing Trust Fund, which provides loans and grants to pay for affordable housing projects.

In a statement Monday afternoon, Inslee said the Senate’s proposal “would take us backward on housing.”

“In the middle of a housing crisis, less is unacceptable,” Inslee said. “We need to go big, so people can go home.”

This is a developing story.