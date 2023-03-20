OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee’s swing-for-the-fences idea to borrow billions to accelerate housing construction got some pushback Monday from budget writers in the state Senate.

The state constitution limits how much money Washington can borrow. Inslee had proposed asking Washington voters for permission to go outside that limit to raise $4 billion over six years to build housing, in a state estimated to need 1.1 million more homes in the next 20 years.

But writers of the Senate capital budget proposal did not include that idea in their plan, unveiled Monday.

It’s early yet. With about a month remaining in the legislative session, the contours of state spending are just beginning to come into focus. House budget writers are expected to release their capital budget plan next week, and lawmakers from the two chambers will negotiate to reach an agreement.

The capital budget outlines spending on building and infrastructure projects. That money largely comes from state borrowing, but also from the federal government and from auctions of greenhouse gas pollution allowances. It’s one of the major slices of the state’s budget, which also include operating and transportation budgets.

Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, vice chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee and one of the lawmakers writing the capital budget proposal, said Inslee’s plan of borrowing $4 billion outside the debt limit would mean Washington would be spending more than 5% of revenue to pay off its debts.

Advertising

“I think the general thought process was, if we’re already having a hard time staying underneath that threshold, don’t put more money on the credit card,” Mullet said.

And Inslee’s plan would cost about $2.4 billion in interest payments on top of the $4 billion borrowed. That interest can eat up other parts of the budget, which could be spent on other things, including housing, Mullet said.

The Senate has proposed $400 million toward the state Housing Trust Fund, which provides loans and grants to pay for affordable housing projects.

In a statement Monday afternoon, Inslee said the Senate’s proposal “would take us backward on housing.”

“In the middle of a housing crisis, less is unacceptable,” Inslee said. “We need to go big, so people can go home.”

And according to a revenue outlook announced Monday, Washington is now expected to bring in about $483 million less than projected last November. Still, the overall trend is that state revenues are increasing.

Advertising

That dip is driven by lower-than-expected real estate excise tax collections and personal income, and higher interest rates, said Steve Lerch, chief economist and executive director of the Washington State Economic and Revenue Forecast Council.

Those expectations form a key part of the equation as lawmakers begin to hammer out the state’s budget for the next two years.

“We have spent the last few days readjusting our budget to this economic news and the budget the Senate releases on Thursday will still reflect the strong position of the state economy and our strong revenue forecast,” said Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island, chair of the Senate Ways and Means committee.

The Senate operating budget is expected to be released Thursday.

“But it will be slightly smaller than the budget that the governor released a few months ago,” Rolfes said.

Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, Republican budget leader, said that state government was in “a sound budget position.”

“Between our robust rainy-day fund and other money in reserve, there is more than enough to cover all of state government’s required expenses,” Wilson said.

This is a developing story.