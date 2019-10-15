Amazon is dropping an additional $1 million-plus into Seattle’s pivotal City Council races, boosting its spending on politics in its hometown this year to an unprecedented $1.45 million.

The corporate giant has now shelled out more on the council races than any other business or union, and all of Amazon’s company money has gone to a political-action committee (PAC) associated with the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

Amazon’s outlay is the largest “in anyone’s memory” by a single entity in a Seattle election cycle, said Wayne Barnett, executive director of the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission.

The Service Employees International Union and the Unite Here hotel-workers union also have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on the council races, mostly to support candidates competing with those backed by the Chamber.

Businesses and other contributors can give no more than $250 directly to council candidates who are using Seattle’s taxpayer-funded democracy vouchers, and no more than $500 to candidates not using the vouchers. But there’s no such limit on contributions to PACs that spend independently from candidate campaigns.

Ballots for the Nov. 5 elections are being mailed to voters this week, with all seven of the council’s district seats up for grabs.

“We are contributing to this election because we care deeply about the future of Seattle,” Amazon spokesman Aaron Toso said Tuesday in a statement. “We believe it is critical that our hometown has a city council that is focused on pragmatic solutions to our shared challenges in transportation, homelessness, climate change and public safety.”

The Chamber has spent more than $868,000 in an attempt to revamp a council that in recent years has adopted a series of labor laws and business regulations, including a $15 minimum wage and workplace scheduling rules.

To accomplish that, the group has been making independent expenditures to back general-election candidates in multiple open-seat races and to support candidates challenging incumbents Lisa Herbold and Kshama Sawant.

Herbold and Sawant were among those who championed a per-employee tax on high-grossing corporations that the council adopted and then quickly repealed last year under pressure from Amazon, some other businesses and many voters.

The so-called head tax would have raised tens of millions of dollars per year to help address the homelessness crisis with more housing and services.

“One of the richest corporations in the world just invested an unprecedented amount of money to attempt a hostile takeover of Seattle’s local government,” Rachel Lauter, executive director at the union-backed Working Washington advocacy group, said in a statement.

“This isn’t just about Seattle, it’s about the 2020 national elections. Amazon is warning presidential candidates who say they share Seattle’s values that it will stop at nothing to protect its power and profits.”

Amazon was a huge player in the debate about the head tax, threatening to scrap two downtown Seattle projects and throwing its weight around politically like it never had before.

Since that moment and the company’s battle with New York City activists and lawmakers over its plan to site a “second headquarters” there, Amazon has stepped up its political involvement.

The company has hosted primary- and general-election candidate forums for its tens of thousands of Seattle employees.

Before Tuesday, Amazon had contributed $400,000 to the Chamber’s PAC, Civic Alliance for a Sound Economy (CASE), which is using the company’s cash to pay for direct-mail advertisements and door-to-door canvassers in contests such as the clash between District 3 socialist Sawant and her challenger, Egan Orion.

“The money CASE has raised is from local companies who care about the future of this city,” the PAC’s executive director, Markham McIntyre, said in a statement.

“We have a dysfunctional, toxic environment (at the council) and employers, including our city’s largest private employer, want a return to good government.”

Unions representing in-home caregivers, supermarket workers and education workers teamed up with Working Washington and progressive political donor Nick Hanauer earlier this year to launch a rival PAC called Civic Alliance for a Progressive Economy (CAPE).

Vowing to combat the Chamber’s agenda, CAPE is spending smaller amounts of money to support candidates like Herbold.

In her statement, Working Washington’s Lauter slammed Amazon for cutting healthcare benefits for some Whole Foods supermarket workers recently and for paying nothing in federal income taxes last year.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated how much two unions have spent on Seattle City Council races. They have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars.