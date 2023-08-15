All six Seattle City Council candidates who failed to advance past this month’s primary election in District 1 have endorsed Maren Costa over Rob Saka in their head-to-head matchup, giving Costa a boost as she and Saka pivot toward the Nov. 7 general election.

It’s one of the first notable post-primary developments in Seattle’s council races, which will reshuffle politics at City Hall. All seven of the council’s district seats are up for grabs. District 1 encompasses West Seattle, South Park, Georgetown, Sodo and Pioneer Square.

Costa, a tech worker and climate activist, secured about 33% of the District 1 vote in the Aug. 2 primary, while Saka, an attorney for Meta and an Air Force veteran, collected about 24%. Those totals were enough for them to move ahead. Yet more than 40% of the primary votes went elsewhere, including to administrative law judge Phil Tavel, who grabbed 20%.

That’s why the endorsements from the defeated candidates could play a crucial role in the general election. Five of those candidates (Tavel, social worker Preston Anderson, outreach specialist Lucy Barefoot, bagel shop owner Stephen Brown and longshore worker Mia Jacobson) backed Costa in an open letter to District 1 voters that Costa shared Monday. A sixth candidate, sociologist Jean Iannelli Craciun, had already endorsed Costa separately.

“We endorse Maren for the same reason we sought the office; we love Seattle and we want to see it thrive,” the letter said, describing Costa as serious, caring and authentic. “She has experience fighting for justice and a better world. She has management skills and a healthy dollop of guile.”

Tavel’s endorsement could particularly help Costa, because he placed third in the primary and because his supporters might otherwise be expected to coalesce behind Saka. When Tavel sought the same seat in 2019, he was viewed as the more moderate or conservative candidate. Saka may be viewed that way in November, with Costa running to his left.

Like Tavel in 2019, Saka is now endorsed by The Seattle Times editorial board (which operates independently from the newsroom), whereas Costa is endorsed by The Stranger. For example, Tavel and Saka oppose rent control, whereas Costa supports it. But Tavel agrees with Costa on other points (they support Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to hire more police, as does Saka) and has been more impressed by her campaign, he said.

“I watched Maren actually grow and learn. … I just didn’t see that growth from Rob,” Tavel said in an interview, describing Saka’s plans as lacking specifics.

In a news release Monday, Saka expressed “shock and dismay” at the decision by the defeated candidates to endorse Costa.

“It’s disheartening to see some of my fellow candidates who shared the same policy stances as me and campaigned on a platform of change for our city, now rallying behind a candidate who supports defunding the police by 50% and represents a continuation of the same policies that have failed Seattle in recent years,” Saka said in the release.

Saka cited a forum in which candidates were asked whether it was a mistake for a council majority in 2020 to commit to defunding the police. Costa held up a “no” card.

In an interview, Costa said council members were responding appropriately to public support for the concept at the time but said she doesn’t support defunding the police by 50% at this point.

“I’ve never said that. I’ve been consistent the entire time,” she said. “With Rob, it’s sort of like his public safety plan is just, ‘Hire more cops.’ If that’s your plan, you don’t have a plan, because we’re already doing whatever we can to hire more cops, as we should and need to. We also need to look at every other thing we can do to bolster public safety that doesn’t require hiring more officers, because we know how slow that’s going.”

In a separate news release Monday, Saka touted his plans on various issues, asking voters to visit his campaign website. The site says Seattle should “hire, train, promote and retain the right number of good, community-centered police officers” and also “invest in non-armed responses, such as behavioral health and social work responses when appropriate.”

Saka’s endorsements include Metropolitan King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay and former Mayor Greg Nickels.