OLYMPIA — A lawmaker from Seattle is sponsoring a proposal to make more of the Legislature’s records public, while keeping some documents closed off.

Sen. Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, introduced a proposal Thursday that he called “a good-faith offer at a compromise.”

“So that we can try to move this stodgy old institution into a different world where we’re used to a much higher level of transparency,” Pedersen said.

Pedersen’s proposal differs in several ways from last year’s ill-fated public-records legislation, which drew immense public backlash and a veto from Gov. Jay Inslee.

Rather than exempting the Legislature from Washington’s 1972 voter-approved transparency laws, as last year’s bill would have, Pedersen’s proposal writes more parts for the legislative branch into that law.

Pedersen’s proposal wouldn’t keep secret all past records, like last year’s bill.

His version keeps broad exemptions for the “legislative process,” such as drafts of legislation, emails between lawmakers about bills or vote counts. Those would remain secret.

But emails between lawmakers and staffers that don’t fall under that “legislative process” would be disclosed — something last year’s legislation didn’t do.

And Pedersen’s bill would allow for the courts to review and consider whether a legislative document is a public record. Last year’s proposal let the Legislature conduct a review, with no independent oversight or route for appeal.

“People did not like the idea of the fox guarding the henhouse,” he said.

The proposal comes after last year’s public-records battle at the Legislature left lawmakers professing various combinations of defiance, apologies and regret over their attempt to write themselves out of Washington’s 1972 voter-approved transparency laws.

Local and state government offices routinely make public records such as emails, calendars and investigation reports of alleged misconduct. But state lawmakers have for years claimed that the Legislature shouldn’t have to do the same.

Early last year, in a legal challenge brought by media organizations — including The Associated Press and The Seattle Times — a judge ruled that lawmakers must comply with public-records law.

Legislators responded by introducing and passing in 48 hours a bill to exempt themselves from that law — and make few documents public going forward.

The bill and its speedy passage — done with almost zero public input or debate among lawmakers — drew a fierce backlash from citizens.

About 19,000 people contacted Inslee urging him to veto the bill. Lawmakers backed down and the governor vetoed it.

This year’s proposal is far from a done deal. Pedersen said it will get a public hearing, but many legislators are squeamish about various parts of the legislation that would open up their records.

Meanwhile, the state Supreme Court is expected to hear the Legislature’s appeal of the case brought by news outlets.