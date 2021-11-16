Washington’s redistricting commission went down to the wire Monday night, taking midnight votes to approve new congressional and legislative district maps that were not revealed during a five-hour meeting in which commissioners mostly negotiated out of the public’s view.

The votes were taken at the last possible minute ahead of the bipartisan commission’s 11:59 p.m. legal deadline to approve new maps — and it appeared the panel may have voted on a letter transmitting its ostensible agreements to the Legislature after that deadline.

From their comments in the minutes leading up to the deadline, it didn’t appear the four voting commissioners had reached agreement on multiple details of the new political boundaries, but they took two quick votes to approve the maps as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

With the maps not posted publicly by 1 a.m., it was not possible to verify whether they’d entirely completed the work or were still finishing details of final drafts in the early morning hours.

After its votes, the commission immediately adjourned with no comment. A news conference is scheduled for Tuesday morning, and the commission’s nonvoting chair, Sarah Augustine, said the maps would be posted by morning. “Great job, everybody. Congratulations,” she said before ending the session.

The less-than-transparent redistricting endgame led some political observers watching the drama to vent on social media.

“If a local government did anything like this the Legislature would spend months scolding every city and county across the state for months. This is a complete joke,” said Pierce County Council Chair Derek Young in a tweet.

Robert Cruickshank, campaign director for Demand Progress, a progressive advocacy nonprofit, tweeted he hoped there would be lawsuits “over this appalling, offensive, disrespectful of the public @RedistrictingWA final vote.”

After going into a scheduled public meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday, the commissioners quickly went into closed-door caucuses, with staff or commissioners appearing on video every half-hour to say the private talks were ongoing.

Few updates of substance were announced during the five-hour video conference session, and the new maps were not displayed to the public prior to the vote, with staff saying they’d be made available by Tuesday morning.

Washington’s 2021 commission consists of four voting members — two Democrats and two Republicans — appointed by legislative caucus leaders. The Democratic appointees were former legislator Brady Piñero Walkinshaw and state labor-council leader April Sims; Republican commissioners were former state legislators Joe Fain and Paul Graves.

The commissioners appeared weary as they periodically appeared on screen on Monday, to say they were still working toward agreements.

“My hope is that we work through these last final issues to get to maps we get proud of,” Graves said as the deadline ticked closer.

“I know the public is anxious. All the members of this commission are equally dedicated to getting this work done,” said Sims during one of the public updates.

By law, at least three of the four had to agree on new political maps by Nov. 15. If they failed, the mapmaking duties would be handed to the state Supreme Court, which would have until April 30 to draw the new maps.

That hasn’t happened since the state adopted a constitutional amendment handing redistricting authority to a bipartisan commission after the 1990 census.

The commissioners did not offer a public explanation as to whether or how their closed-door discussions complied with the state Open Public Meetings Act, which generally requires deliberations of public commissions to be made in public.

The once-per-decade redrawing of political boundaries follows the U.S. census, showing which states and communities have gained and lost population. The new maps for the state’s 10 U.S. House districts and 49 state legislative districts will be in place for the next decade, starting with the 2022 midterm elections.

While independent or quasi-independent redistricting commissions have grown in popularity, most states still leave redistricting powers in the hands of whichever party controls their legislature, opening the door to blatant partisan gerrymandering and legal challenges.

Nationally, Republicans have a big edge in 2021 redistricting battles, with sole control over drawing of congressional maps in 18 states and legislative maps in 20 states, according to a report by the Brennan Center for Justice. Democrats have sole control over congressional maps in seven states and legislative maps in nine states.