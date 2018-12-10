Inslee said his proposals, which he called "a clean energy smart deal," would put Washington state on track to meet its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 25 percent below 1990 levels by 2035.

Rebounding from the defeat of a carbon fee initiative he strongly backed, Gov. Jay Inslee is proposing a suite of legislation to fight climate change, including a plan to rid electric utilities of fossil fuel-generated power by 2045.

Calling his proposals “a clean energy smart deal” during a news conference Monday at Seattle’s Pacific Tower, Inslee said they would put Washington on track to meet a target in state law of reducing greenhouse-gas emissions 25 percent below 1990 levels by 2035.

Other proposals in Inslee’s legislative package include phasing out “super-pollutant” hydrofluorocarbons used in air conditioning, a clean-fuels standard targeting auto emissions, incentives for electric vehicles, and increased energy-efficiency regulations for buildings.

In all, the proposals would include $268 million in spending in the 2019-21 state budget, according to a summary of the agenda distributed by the governor’s office. Among the largest expenses would be $53 million to convert two state ferries to electric hybrids and $64 million to build two new electric ferries.

Pointing to science predicting catastrophic effects of global warming if the world stays on its present course of carbon emissions, Inslee sounded bullish on his green agenda, saying the U.S. stands at “a moment of great peril” but also of “great promise.”

The second-term Democratic governor, who is eyeing a potential presidential run in 2020, said states like Washington must act in the face of inaction from President Donald Trump’s administration.

“We know that there is a mighty chorus of people demanding climate action. And we know that we have the responsibility of this more so than ever because, unfortunately, we have climate denial ruling the roost on Pennsylvania Avenue,” said Inslee, flanked by Democratic legislators and environmentalists.

The new slate of proposals does not include a carbon tax or fee to raise the cost of fossil fuels — a policy Inslee has strongly backed but which has met with rejection from the Legislature and voters.

Washington state voters in recent years have twice rejected initiatives that sought to put a price on carbon, including the Inslee-backed 2018 measure — Initiative 1631 — an escalating fee on fossil-fuel emissions to raise money for a kind of green new deal.

I-1631 drew $30 million in opposition spending, largely from the oil industry, and was rejected by 57 percent of voters in the Nov. 6 election.

While a carbon price isn’t in his latest plans, Inslee said he’s not ruling out proposing a carbon tax or fee again in the future. “We’re not giving up on anything,” he said.

Since taking office in 2013, Inslee repeatedly has proposed ambitious plans to put a price on carbon emitted from cars and industries to fight climate change and push a transition to a clean-energy economy. Those proposals have failed to advance in the Legislature because of opposition from Republicans and more-conservative Democrats.

Inslee and his environmentalist allies are banking on a different reception when the 2019 Legislature convenes next month. After picking up several state House and Senate seats in the recent election, Democrats will enter the session with stronger majorities.

While saying the proposals would make Washington a leader in clean energy, Inslee acknowledged that his plans also are following the lead of similar programs already in effect in other states, including California.

Earlier this year, California Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation to obtain all of the state’s electricity from carbon-free sources of power by 2045, and Xcel, a major utility operator, earlier this month announced it would reduce carbon emissions to zero by 2050.

Seattle Times reporter Hal Bernton contributed to this report.