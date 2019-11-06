OLYMPIA — Washington voters continue to reject affirmative action, with Wednesday’s vote count showing statewide Referendum 88 still trailing.

But with an estimated 277,000 votes still to be counted from King County — where the measure is passing by more than 20 points — supporters of affirmative action hope to find enough votes to reverse the outcome.

After King County posted its Wednesday afternoon results, Referendum 88 continued to lose statewide, 48.6% to 51.4%. That’s about the same margin as Tuesday night.

More vote totals from Pierce, Snohomish, Spokane, Thurston, and other counties were expected to be posted later Wednesday.

Snohomish County expects to post the results of as many as 12,000 votes Wednesday evening, with 100,000 ballots left to be tallied in the coming days.

Referendum 88 gave the public a vote on the pro-affirmative action measure known as Initiative 1000, which state lawmakers approved this spring after a petition-gathering campaign put the measure before the Legislature.

The measure is intended to boost diversity in public employment, contracting and education, while barring the use of quotas or preferential treatment.

It defines preferential treatment as using a single factor — like gender, race, age or sexual orientation — to select a lesser-qualified candidate over a more qualified one.

Affirmative-action supporters have called the policy necessary to counter discrimination that determines who gets government jobs and public contracts, and who is admitted to universities.

But affirmative-action opponents have argued the policy gives government the ability to effectively discriminate.