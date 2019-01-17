The plan comes as Washington state has wrestled in recent years with record-breaking fires and smoke that has hurt air quality.

OLYMPIA — Citing the devastation and expense of fighting Washington’s wildland blazes, state Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz on Thursday proposed a 10-year plan to prevent and respond to wildfires.

The plan by Franz, who oversees the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR), comes with her $55 million budget request to lawmakers that would boost the state’s wildfire capabilities.

Her 10-year proposal would add 30 full-time and 40 seasonal wildland firefighters to the agency, according to a summary of the proposal. It would increase the state’s aerial firefighting resources, like helicopters, and create a wildland fire-training academy for different agencies to use.

Among other things, it would speed up the time frame of DNR’s forest-health plan, allow for more controlled burns and boost assistance for landowners. It would also expand both current wildfire-prevention programs and DNR’s ability to engage with communities that have limited capabilities to speak English.

“Wildfire does not care about property lines or agency jurisdiction,” Franz said in prepared remarks before a news conference on the plan. “And wildfire does not care about our intentions.”

“That is why we developed an ‘all lands, all hands’ approach, one that calls for urgent, transformative change in how our state confronts wildfire,” she said.

Between 2013 and 2018, it cost an average of $153 million in state and federal money per year to fight wildland fires, according to DNR. That time frame includes Washington’s back-to-back record-setting wildfire seasons in 2014 and 2015.

Fires those two years destroyed hundreds of homes, scarred nearly 2,340 square miles — and in 2015 killed three firefighters. State lawmakers after those two years had to approve hundreds of millions of dollars in supplemental budgets to pay fire expenses.

More recent fire seasons in Washington — combined with smoke from blazes farther afield, like Canada — have brought a deterioration in air quality here during the summers.