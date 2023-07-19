The day he broke up with Trump was one of his toughest, Hossein Khorram says.

“I was heartbroken,” the Clyde Hill man told me Tuesday. “I felt like I was betraying a friend.”

Khorram, 62, is one of the more gregarious behind-the-scenes players in local Republican politics. As a max donor and the finance chairman of “Trump Victory Washington State,” he helped raised more than 10 million bucks here for Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Khorram, a Muslim, also made himself widely available – including in this column, in 2019 – to cheerfully try to parry critiques that Trump is anti-immigrant or racist.

He was one of those folks for whom Trump could do no wrong. Khorram, an Eastside developer, continued to back Trump well past the catastrophe of the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

As recently as February of last year, he donated $5,000 to a support group aimed at resurrecting Trump’s political career, a committee called “Make America Great Again, Again.” (This is the same fund that last week was revealed to have paid Melania Trump $155,000 for consulting on tableware and floral arrangements.)

But after Republicans bombed in the 2022 midterm elections, and especially after the criminal indictments started piling up for the ex-president this spring, Khorram says it hit him.

“Trump’s time has come and gone,” he says he realized.

In late May, Khorram maxed out instead to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign, new federal disclosure forms show. He also signed on to be DeSantis’ rainmaker in Washington state going ahead.

“I switched horses,” he told me. “In politics, it’s winner take all, loser take none. And the fact is for me: I no longer think Trump can win.”

Wow. I’ve been speculating for years when the GOP’s Trump fever might break. I’m not saying it has yet, and I’m definitely not forecasting Trump won’t be the 2024 Republican nominee. But here is the first real evidence I’ve seen, from inside the party locally, of the temperature cooling.

For the first six months of this year, Trump was still the leading GOP presidential money-raiser in Washington state – but only barely. His campaign brought in $217,000 from 4,239 Washington state donations. (These figures don’t include the various political action committees that support the candidates, because those reports haven’t been submitted yet.)

Surprisingly, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley ran a close second here to Trump, raising $209,000 from 1,542 listed local donations. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is right behind that, with $161,000 from 3,731 donations. DeSantis has work to do as he brought in $102,000 from only 201 Washington state donors.

Former Vice President Mike Pence’s campaign scarcely exists here. He’s only raised $1,900 from five people.

Scott stands out for having some independent appeal in our blue state, as he scored donations from Microsoft president Brad Smith and the Gates Foundation’s Melinda Gates.

Khorram said the fundraising numbers give a pretty accurate peak at what’s going on inside the party in Washington state. Namely, the base is still a MAGA rock. But others may be slip-sliding away.

“Trump is way ahead in the polls, and is the candidate of the most emotion and the grassroots,” he said. “But I would say the part of the GOP that is more keen on winning an election is kind of walking away from Trump.”

Khorram said people close to the party commissioned an after-election “autopsy” from the 2022 midterm vote, to explore why the local GOP’s hoped-for red wave was less than a ripple. He wouldn’t say who did the analysis. But his takeaway was that independents and moderates in our state “are just not comfortable with the hot red rhetoric.”

Advertising

“The word ‘afraid’ came up in the report,” Khorram said. “It said independents have become afraid of us. We’ll be dead as a party if we don’t address that.”

DeSantis is hardly a candidate seeking to tone things down, it seems to me. But Khorram said he came away impressed, after having dinner with the governor, about his competence and “executive experience running a state as big as Florida.”

Khorram said he would support whomever Republicans nominate, but added “the indictments (against Trump) are having a bigger impact inside the party than you in the media may know. They’re seriously hurting him.”

Did Trump call to try to talk you out of it, I asked?

“He didn’t call personally, but his campaign did,” Khorram says. “I apologized to them for switching. I still love Trump, but I told them I have to move on. It was a very difficult conversation.”

Breaking up is hard to do, as the old song says. But it’s oh-so-necessary in the unhealthy relationship between this political party and this man.

Now we wait and watch. The story of Trump’s local rainmaker might just be an outlier. But it feels like a harbinger, of many more breakup talks in the days and months to come.