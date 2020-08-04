OLYMPIA — In series of races that could change the dynamics of the Washington state Senate, at least four incumbents Tuesday were trailing narrowly in a handful of key legislative districts.

In Tuesday night’s primary elections results, Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-University Place was trailing Democratic challenger and University Place School Board member T’wina Nobles in Pierce County’s 28th Legislative District, 49% to 51%.

In the 10th District, newly-appointed GOP Sen. Ron Muzzall of Oak Harbor trailed Democratic challenger Helen Price Johnson, 49% to 51%.

In Southwest Washington’s 19th District, incumbent Democratic Sen. Dean Takko of Longview has 46% of the vote, while two GOP challengers seeking to oust him collected a majority.

And in an intraparty battle in King County’s 5th District, incumbent Democrat Mark Mullet of Issaquah was narrowly trailing Ingrid Anderson, a Democrat challenging him the from left, 47% to 48.4%.

Those closely watched races this election cycle come as voters choose candidates for the state Legislature across Washington.

Advertising

All 98 House seats, as well as 26 of the 49 Senate seats, are on the ballot. The top two vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 3 general election. Ballot counting continues throughout the week and beyond.

Democrats are seeking to expand their sizable majorities in Olympia while Republicans try to prevent more losses and potentially pick up some seats.

Democrats hold a 57-to-41 House majority and a 28-to-21 Senate majority. Those large margins have allowed Democrats to approve a host of progressive legislation in recent years, including bills on health care, climate change and firearms.

Lawmakers returning to Olympia for the next legislative session in January will wrestle first and foremost with the massive economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Legislators are likely to face difficult decisions on spending and taxes as they address an $8.8 billion projected shortfall in the state operating budget through 2023.

Lawmakers also are likely to debate policing reforms sparked by ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd this spring at the hands of Minneapolis police, and the deaths of other Black men and women locally and nationally.

Advertising

Democrats are hoping that the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic — combined with the deep unpopularity in Washington of President Donald Trump — will help them win more legislative seats.

Republicans, meanwhile, hope to counter any national headwinds by highlighting recently enacted tax increases by the Democratic majorities, as well as other proposals still in play to raise revenue.

The bulk of Washington’s 49 state legislative districts are considered generally safe for either Republicans or Democrats. In most election cycles, the two parties fiercely contest a handful of Western Washington districts.

Pierce County’s 28th District Senate race is the most expensive legislative contest so far this year.

O’Ban, who works for the county as a senior counsel on behavioral health issues, was reelected in 2016 even as the district supported Hillary Clinton in the presidential contest. He had raised $403,496 as of Monday, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission (PDC).

Nobles — who in additional to her work on the school board is president and CEO of the Tacoma Urban League — has raised $316,295.

Advertising

Democrats have also targeted the 10th District Senate seat, to which Muzzall was appointed after Sen. Barbara Bailey, R-Oak Harbor, announced her retirement.

Republicans meanwhile have pinned their hopes on the 19th District — which includes part of Grays Harbor County — where they picked up a House seat in 2016.

Once a Democratic stronghold, the district in 2016 went for Trump. That year, Grays Harbor County went GOP in the presidential race for the first time since its voters in 1928 chose Herbert Hoover.

First appointed to the House in 2004, Takko won election in 2016 to the Senate and is one of two moderate Democratic lawmakers in the district. Two Republicans — Jeff Wilson and Wes Cormier — are challenging him in the primary.

Democrats and Republicans are also contesting House seats in all three of those districts, as well as Whatcom County’s 42nd District.

Democrats also are challenging GOP-held seats in the Puyallup-area’s 25th District, where Republicans in 2018 narrowly fended off challenges to both House seats.

Sponsored

Those seats will be contested again, along with the seat vacated by state Sen. Hans Zeiger, R-Puyallup, who is vying for Pierce County Council.

In that race, Puyallup Mayor Julie Door, a Democrat, is running along with two Republicans, Rep. Chris Gildon of Puyallup and Emmett Smith.

Tuesday night’s results also began the winnowing process for two Seattle-area House vacancies.

Voters are tasked with choosing replacements for 36th District Rep. Gael Tarleton, D-Seattle, who is running for Secretary of State, and for 37th District Rep. Eric Pettigrew, R-Renton, who is retiring this year.

Meanwhile, former House Speaker Rep. Frank Chopp, D-Seattle, faces Democratic challenger Jessi Murray and Sherae Lascelles of the Seattle People’s party for a 43rd District seat. It is Chopp’s first reelection bid since stepping down from the leadership perch he held for a generation.