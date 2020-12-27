With outgoing President Donald Trump’s refusal to sign a COVID-19 relief package that would have extended unemployment benefits for millions of Americans, Washington is enacting a provision to provide a one-time benefit to nearly 95,000 people in the state.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Sunday that the state will provide $550 payments to people who were receiving federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which lapsed at midnight Saturday.

“In our state, we prepared for the possibility of a lapse in benefits and in anticipating it, we developed a plan for a one-time payment for those who have been receiving PUA benefits,” Inslee said in a statement. “Because we established a state backup plan, we can take action today to help some of those harmed by the president’s decision.”

The PUA program expanded unemployment benefits to people who are not usually eligible for unemployment insurance, such as part-time, contract, freelance and self-employed workers, and people who can’t work because they lost child care, are at high risk of contracting COVID-19 or are caring for someone who is sick.

The Washington Employment Security Department (ESD) said it would begin to issue the one-time payments Wednesday.

Inslee authorized the use of some $54 million in federal funding from the CARES Act — the $2 trillion stimulus bill passed in March — for what the state is calling the Pandemic Relief Payment (PRP) Program.

Congress passed a $900 billion coronavirus-relief package — part of a $2.3 trillion bill that includes funding to keep the federal government running — but Trump has refused to sign it, arguing that a $600 stimulus check for most Americans should be increased to $2,000. A provision to increase the checks to $2,000 was blocked by House Republicans. The bill extends PUA benefits to March 14.

The PRP, which amounts to about two weeks of PUA benefits for most recipients, will go to people who submitted a PUA claim for benefits for the week ended Nov. 21, and who have been paid for that week on or before Dec. 24, according to ESD. Those who have a pending issue with their claim, or are receiving regular unemployment benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation or Extended Benefits will not receive the PRP.

An ESD spokesman did not immediately respond to a question about how many people have pending issues with their claim.