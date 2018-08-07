The 2018 race will be the fourth time in the past 15 years that Republicans have pinned their hopes for a major win on Dino Rossi, who hasn’t won an election since being re-elected to the state Senate 18 years ago.

Former state senator and real-estate investor Dino Rossi and pediatrician Kim Schrier were leading Tuesday in the nationally watched primary election race to succeed retiring Republican Congressman Dave Reichert.

Rossi, the Republican, facing no other serious GOP contenders, easily advanced to the November general election, taking about 43 percent of the primary vote in Tuesday’s count in the 8th Congressional District.

Schrier, a Democrat, was in second place, taking nearly 19 percent of the vote. A longtime Issaquah pediatrician, she was the leading fundraiser among Democrats and benefited from independent spending by EMILY’s List.

Jason Rittereiser, an attorney and former deputy King County prosecutor, was close behind Schrier with 17.5 percent of the vote. Rittereiser had emphasized his Ellensburg roots and a poll suggesting he could stand a better shot at matching up with Rossi in the fall.

Coming in third, with nearly 13 percent, was another doctor, Shannon Hader, an Auburn native who campaigned on a lengthy resume of government service, serving most recently as head of global HIV-control efforts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Tens of thousands of votes remain to be counted in the coming days in Washington.

