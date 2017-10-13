Trump’s decision is “certain to result in higher premium payments for consumers and will force our insurers to determine whether they will remain in an unstable market,” said state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler.

More than 70,000 Washingtonians will face higher health-insurance costs because of President Donald Trump’s decision to halt Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidy payments to insurers.

Trump’s order announced late Thursday about the subsidies “are certain to result in higher premium payments for consumers and will force our insurers to determine whether they will remain in an unstable market,” said state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler.

Other elected officials followed with statements.

U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell said Trump is “throwing insurance markets into chaos.” U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene said the president’s action is inconsistent with his claims to care about working families.

Gov. Jay Inslee called it a deliberate attempt to sabotage health care. “After months of failed repeal votes in Congress, the president is now clearly determined to repeal health care for millions by executive action,” Inslee said.

Kreidler, Cantwell, DelBene and Inslee are Democrats.

Uncertainty about whether Trump would continue the subsidies to insurers had already played a central part in proposed rate hikes next year in Washington. Statewide, those increases average 22 percent, according to the Office of the Insurance Commissioner (OIC).

The cost-sharing subsidies allow insurance companies to reduce some consumers’ out-of-pocket expenses, such as deductibles and co-payments.

Ending subsidies will further increase rates for affected Washingtonians by 9 to 27 percent, said OIC spokeswoman Stephanie Marquis. Those increases will likely cause some consumers to drop insurance, Marquis said. Others may opt to buy less expensive “bronze” plans.

Those most affected are lower-income people who don’t get insurance through their employers and buy it on the Washington Health Benefit Exchange, the ACA marketplace for individual insurance.

More specifically, consumers who make between 138 percent and 250 percent of the federal poverty level and buy so-called “silver” plans on the Exchange will be the most hard hit, Marquis said.

The poverty level changes with the number of people in a household. For individuals, the income range for such subsidies is $16,643 to $30,150 a year. The subsidies are required for silver plans, which are not the least or most expensive under ACA policy.

People below 138 percent of the poverty level qualify for insurance through Medicaid and are not directly affected by Trump’s decision.

Under federal law, insurers will still be required to provide subsidies. But under the Trump edict they would no longer receive federal reimbursement. Those reimbursements amounted to $65 million in Washington last year. Hence the additional rate increases.

Kreidler and the Exchange approved two sets of rates for silver plans, anticipating the possibility of Trump’s decision.

Consumers will be able to see rates when open enrollment in the Exchange begins Nov. 1.

Some insurers could pull out of parts of the state, Marquis said. But that would mean they couldn’t come back for five years. “That’s a big deal,” she said.