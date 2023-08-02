Hundreds of thousands of votes still need to be counted in the Aug. 1 primary election, but there are some conclusions we can draw. The three Seattle City Council incumbents look likely to move on to November, but some could face tough races then. The Sawant era is over on Capitol Hill. Newspaper endorsements matter. And King County voters aren’t suffering from property tax fatigue.

City Council incumbents likely to advance, but Lewis could be in trouble

All three incumbent Seattle City Council members seeking another term were in position to move on to the general election, leading their respective races, but they showed varying degrees of strength.

Councilmember Andrew Lewis, representing downtown, was in the most tenuous position on election night, with just 41% of the vote. His leading challenger, Bob Kettle, had just 33%, but it’s always dangerous for an incumbent to be too far below 50% in a primary election.

Councilmember Dan Strauss, representing Ballard, Fremont and much of northwest Seattle, was in a formidable position, with 51% of the election night vote. His five challengers were left to split the remaining 49%.

Councilmember Tammy Morales, representing much of South Seattle, had 48% of the vote, leading challenger Tanya Woo, who had 45%.

South End showdown looms between Morales, Woo

Morales and Woo knew they were likely going to cruise through the primary together, given that the third candidate in their race barely ran a campaign.

But they didn’t know how close their November clash might be. Now it looks like they’re destined for a real battle over the three months, with Morales leading Woo by fewer than 3 percentage points Tuesday night.

Though the incumbent could gain in the coming days, because later votes often favor left-lane candidates, Woo’s showing should be good enough to attract serious money from big-business donors in the general election.

Something to watch for when the primary’s precinct-level results are released: How the primary votes broke down across District 2’s neighborhoods, which include the Chinatown International District, Beacon Hill, Seward Park, Columbia City, Rainier Valley and Rainier Beach.

Mapping those results will show where each candidate is strong and needs to improve. When she won her seat back in 2019, Morales dominated Columbia City. Woo works in the CID and her advocacy has been based there.

Newspaper endorsements matter a lot

Every candidate in a top-two position in a Seattle City Council race Tuesday night won the endorsement of either The Seattle Times editorial board or The Stranger Election Control Board. (The Seattle Times editorial board operates independently of the newsroom.)

All 34 candidates, in seven different races, that didn’t win one of the two newspaper endorsements were left hoping they could make up ground as ballots continue to be counted in the days ahead.

In District 1: Maren Costa (Stranger endorsed) led Rob Saka (Seattle Times endorsed).

In District 2: Tammy Morales (Stranger endorsed) led Tanya Woo (Seattle Times endorsed).

In District 3: Joy Hollingsworth (Seattle Times endorsed) led Alex Hudson (Stranger endorsed).

In District 4: Ron Davis (Stranger endorsed) led Maritza Rivera (Seattle Times endorsed).

In District 5: Cathy Moore (Seattle Times endorsed) led ChrisTiana ObeySumner (Stranger endorsed).

In District 6: Dan Strauss (Stranger endorsed) led Pete Hanning (Seattle Times endorsed).

In District 7: Andrew Lewis (Stranger endorsed) led Bob Kettle (Seattle Times endorsed).

The Sawant era is over in District 3

Since 2013, when she made national headlines by running and winning a council seat as an unapologetic socialist, Kshama Sawant has helped shape politics in Seattle and beyond. Now that decadelong era is over, and not just because Sawant chose not to seek a fourth term this year.

With Hollingsworth and Hudson poised to vault through a crowded District 3 primary (Hollingsworth had 40% in Tuesday night’s count, while Hudson had 32%), it’s clear that Sawant’s longtime stronghold of Capitol Hill and nearby neighborhoods will no longer be represented by left-wing firebrand.

Neither Hollingsworth, a cannabis farming entrepreneur with deep roots in the Central District, nor Hudson, who’s led a transit advocacy organization and a First Hill community group, are conservatives. But in contrast to Sawant, both have presented themselves to voters as bridge-builders and consensus-seekers, rather than envelope-pushing revolutionaries.

Assuming they advance, Hollingsworth and Hudson may grow sharper elbows as they jockey for votes in November’s head-to-head matchup.

Test for Seattle’s progressive bounce in District 4

It’s become something you can bet on in Seattle politics: The progressive bounce.

For years, ever since Sawant scored a stunning, come-from-behind victory against incumbent Richard Conlin after trailing by a wide margin on election night, left-lane Seattle candidates have often gained ground from votes tallied in the subsequent days.

These are ballots placed into drop boxes at the last minute, rather than mailed many days in advance. The conventional wisdom is that younger voters tend to vote later and tend to support progressive candidates.

In this year’s primary, District 4 could reveal whether the theory still holds. Davis had 41% Tuesday night, while Rivera had 34% and Ken Wilson had 23%. If Davis, a progressive running to represent Wallingford, the University District and Northeast Seattle, sees his lead grow by several percentage points by the end of the week, that will be a sign that “the bounce” is still a phenomenon to be reckoned with.

Will any King County Council race be competitive in November?

There are four seats on the Metropolitan King County Council up for grabs in November. Will any of them be close?

Based on Tuesday night’s results, maybe not.

Two races certainly won’t be close: Incumbents Girmay Zahilay and Claudia Balducci are running unopposed and didn’t even appear on the primary ballot.

But the two contested races, both of which are for open seats, aren’t exactly neck and neck at the moment.

In District 4, representing West Seattle, Burien and Vashon Island, Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda looks certain to face Burien City Councilmember and Mayor Sofia Aragon in the general election. Mosqueda led Aragon 55% to 40% on Tuesday night. That margin could always narrow as more votes are cast, but it puts Mosqueda in a strong position heading into the general election.

In District 8, representing much of northwest Seattle, Jorge Barón, a longtime immigration advocate, was in a commanding position Tuesday night, with 48% of the vote in a three-person race. Sarah Reyneveld, an assistant attorney general, was in second, but she trailed Barón by 17 percentage points. That’s an awfully big gap to make up.

Voter tax fatigue? Nope

Back in the spring, when the County Council was debating what size levy to put on the August ballot, several council members said they were concerned about property tax fatigue among voters.

Based on Tuesday’s results, they needn’t have been.

Council members were considering asking for a larger veterans, seniors and human services levy than they have in prior years, potentially seeking more funding for senior centers, veteran housing and domestic violence programs.

But voters had just approved a property tax increase to fund $1.25 billion in behavioral health crisis care centers. And Seattle voters, in November, will be asked to fund a nearly $1 billion housing levy.

“I have a genuine concern about the ability to get this approved in this environment,” council Chair Dave Upthegrove said in May. They ultimately decided to send a smaller levy to voters in August.

Could the council have asked for more, as members said they wanted to?

On primary night voters showed no sign of tax fatigue, with the veterans, seniors and human services levy leading with 70% of the vote. The crisis care centers levy passed with 57% of the vote in April. If voters are experiencing property tax fatigue, evidence of it may have to wait until November.