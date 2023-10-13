As fentanyl claims more lives in King County, rumors and myths about how it works and who uses it have spread.

Fentanyl has become the leading cause of overdoses in King County and across the U.S., and about four people a day are dying from it. As the issue becomes more prominent, The Seattle Times hears lots of questions about secondhand smoke, how to treat opioid use disorder and emergency response.

To learn more, we invite you to join us, along with experts in the field, for a discussion about how to improve our community's response to fentanyl and connect people to sustainable care.

In the meantime, we break down seven of the most common misconceptions:

Someone on my bus was smoking fentanyl. Am I going to be high now?

Health experts say the risk of getting high or experiencing any effects from secondhand fentanyl smoke is close to zero. Plus, there have been no clinically confirmed overdoses due to secondhand fentanyl smoke. When someone smokes fentanyl, most of the drug is filtered out by the time it’s blown out. Some studies have looked at people who breathed secondhand smoke and found either extremely low or no detectable fentanyl in their bloodstreams. Public health experts say that an N95 mask can provide extra protection on buses or subways for those that are concerned.

My Nextdoor app has posts telling me to beware of rainbow-colored fentanyl pills being given to kids during Halloween. Should I be worried?

Fentanyl does come in different colors, though most commonly, it’s a light blue pill with “30” stamped on one side and an “M” on the other to imitate a prescription oxycodone pill. Seattle and King County’s public health department has not heard of rainbow fentanyl being circulated widely in the area.

Plus, health experts say fentanyl users would be extremely unlikely to give it away.

“If I’m addicted to opioids, and I have fentanyl, the last thing I’m going to do is lose it, throw it on the ground or give it to a kid,” said Caleb Banta Green, director of the University of Washington Center for Community-Engaged Drug Education, Epidemiology and Research.

We’ve heard news reports about cops overdosing from touching fentanyl. Can that happen to me?

Fentanyl does not absorb through skin well. Experts say incidentally touching a fentanyl pill or powder has essentially no chance of affecting a person.

Someone would have to have constant contact with a pill or powder over a period of hours or days. Fentanyl patches, which are used to treat severe chronic pain, are specially bioengineered to transmit the drug via skin absorption.

Health experts say most of the symptoms reported in the media by law enforcement or people who respond to an overdose resemble that of a panic attack rather than an overdose. Panic attacks result in rapid breathing and an increased heart rate, whereas an opioid overdose does the opposite, slowing down or stopping a person’s breathing and heart rate.

I’ve heard that methadone or Suboxone get you high. So why are we giving drugs to people with a drug addiction?

Methadone, buprenorphine, and naltrexone are medications to treat opioid addictions, including for fentanyl. You might have heard of Sublocade or Suboxone, which are brands that contain buprenorphine. They all work by occupying the brain’s opioid receptors so that fentanyl or another opioid can’t.

At the levels used for treatment, they reduce withdrawal symptoms and reduce cravings for fentanyl and other opioids. You can get high on methadone — which is a full opioid — and to a lesser extent buprenorphine — a half opioid — but you would need to take it at higher than prescribed amounts.

Most people who overdose got fentanyl accidentally through other drugs like cocaine. Very few people take fentanyl on purpose.

Fentanyl can be laced or mixed into other street drugs like meth or cocaine, but in many cases, chronic users seek out fentanyl explicitly. Fentanyl is 50 times more powerful than heroin, and much cheaper, meaning many people who are seeking opioids turn to fentanyl.

In Washington, more than a quarter of opioid overdoses were due solely to fentanyl. The most common combination of drugs is fentanyl and methamphetamines. Because it can be found as a powder or a pill, it is most commonly mixed into cocaine, which is also usually taken as a powder, or mislabeled or mistaken for prescription oxycodone.

People can check whether fentanyl is present in a drug by using a fentanyl test strip. As part of a yearlong pilot program, two vending machines dispense the tests for free at Peer Kent and Peer Seattle, organizations that support addiction as well as behavioral and chronic health conditions.

King County will also mail test strips for free to anyone in the county, although it can take up to six weeks for delivery. Residents can request those online at st.news/teststrips.

The only people I’ve heard of using fentanyl are homeless. Is that true?

Homeless people are one of the groups who die of fentanyl overdoses at highly disproportionate rates, and are some of the most public users because of a lack of private places to use.

But more than half of people who die from fatal overdoses in King County were in privately owned or rented residences, according to data from the King County medical examiner. The vast majority of fatal overdoses involve fentanyl. That suggests homeless people are not the only people who use fentanyl.

I was told someone died even after being given naloxone. Is it even worth carrying?

Fentanyl overdoses can sometimes require multiple doses of naloxone, often referred to by name brand Narcan, to reverse. In most cases, once someone is breathing again, they are in the clear.

However, naloxone wears off after 30 to 90 minutes and sometimes opioids remain in the body longer than that, so it is possible for someone to experience overdose symptoms after being given naloxone successfully. Calling 911 before or after administering naloxone can help ensure someone does not overdose again.

There are reports of a newer substance called Nitazines circulating nationally, which are a more potent opioid than fentanyl and may require more doses of naloxone to reverse an overdose. However, health experts overseeing the statewide drug tracking program say they haven’t seen that locally.