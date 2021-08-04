General election matchups are starting to take shape as vote tallies in the Aug. 3 primary showed which candidates have momentum in key contests. More ballots will be counted in the coming days. Here are some top take-aways from Tuesday’s counts:
- In the marquee race for Seattle Mayor, former City Council President Bruce Harrell appears headed for a November matchup with current Council President M. Lorena González. Harrell led a 15-candidate field with 38% of the vote, while Gonzalez took close to 29%. The next-closest contender, Colleen Echohawk, was a distant third at 8%.
- Three-term Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes is in deep trouble, as challengers to his right and left ran strong. In Tuesday night returns, challenger Ann Davison, a Republican who accuses Holmes of being soft on street crime, led with nearly 35% of the vote. Holmes was in second place — barely — with nearly 33%. Nicole Thomas-Kennedy, a former public defender who favors halting most prosecutions, was at 32%.
- In races for two citywide Seattle council positions, incumbent Teresa Mosqueda looked solid with 55% of the vote versus a field of little-known and poorly financed challengers. In the race for an open council position vacated by González, a tighter contest was forming between brewery owner Sara Nelson and attorney Nikkita Oliver, with 42% and 35% of Tuesday’s results, respectively, leaving González’s aide Brianna Thomas trailing in third place.
- A massive levy aimed at helping youth appeared headed for passage. About 59% of voters were approving King County’s Best Starts for Kids measure, which would collect $872 million over six years to be spent on a range of child care, youth criminal justice and early childhood programs. The support comes despite mixed results in the previous round of spending.
- King County Executive Dow Constantine looked to be in solid position in his reelection bid, leading fellow Democratic challenger state Sen. Joe Nguyen. Constantine took 53% of the vote count Tuesday night, compared with 30% for Nguyen. In Metropolitan King County Council races, incumbents Reagan Dunn and Pete von Reichbauer had sizable leads against primary challengers, but 20-year incumbent Kathy Lambert was in more jeopardy, taking 41% of the Tuesday vote totals, while Democratic challengers Sarah Perry and Joe Cohen took 34% and 24%, respectively.
- Plenty more votes remain to be counted in the coming days. On Tuesday, King County Elections tallied about 242,000 votes out of 1.4 million registered voters. Officials have predicted turnout of about 40% or just below that, meaning perhaps 300,000 votes have yet to be counted.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.