General election matchups are starting to take shape as vote tallies in the Aug. 3 primary showed which candidates have momentum in key contests. More ballots will be counted in the coming days. Here are some top take-aways from Tuesday’s counts:

In the marquee race for Seattle Mayor, former City Council President Bruce Harrell appears headed for a November matchup with current Council President M. Lorena González. Harrell led a 15-candidate field with 38% of the vote, while Gonzalez took close to 29%. The next-closest contender, Colleen Echohawk, was a distant third at 8%.

Three-term Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes is in deep trouble, as challengers to his right and left ran strong. In Tuesday night returns, challenger Ann Davison, a Republican who accuses Holmes of being soft on street crime, led with nearly 35% of the vote. Holmes was in second place — barely — with nearly 33%. Nicole Thomas-Kennedy, a former public defender who favors halting most prosecutions, was at 32%.

In races for two citywide Seattle council positions, incumbent Teresa Mosqueda looked solid with 55% of the vote versus a field of little-known and poorly financed challengers. In the race for an open council position vacated by González, a tighter contest was forming between brewery owner Sara Nelson and attorney Nikkita Oliver, with 42% and 35% of Tuesday’s results, respectively, leaving González’s aide Brianna Thomas trailing in third place.