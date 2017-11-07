The race will determine which party will control the state Senate in Olympia.

In the highest-profile state legislative race in years, Democrat Manka Dhingra led Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund Tuesday night for the 45th District state Senate seat.

The contest between two first-time candidates is expected to determine which party controls the Senate. A Republican-led coalition holds a one-vote majority in the Senate, while Democrats control the House and the governor’s office.

Dhingra led with 55 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s general election count.

Ballot counting will continue throughout the week, with the next update coming Wednesday afternoon.

Washington’s state Senate is the last legislative chamber on the West Coast still held by the GOP.

Democrats say a win by Dhingra could give them the votes needed to advance their environmental, gun-safety and reproductive health agenda.

An Englund victory, Republicans say, would stave off one-party rule in Washington and provide a check against new taxes pushed by Democrats, including a capital-gains tax.

With so much at a stake, nearly $9 million in campaign dollars — raised by the candidates and independent political groups — have poured into the district. The spending is by far more than in any legislative race in state history.

The contributions from unions and oil companies to Koch Industries and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg have bombarded Eastside voters with a raft of negative advertising.

The Senate seat came open with the death of Republican Sen. Andy Hill last year. The district includes Duvall and Woodinville, and parts of Kirkland, Redmond and Sammamish.

Dhingra, 43, a senior deputy prosecutor for King County, became more involved in politics after Trump won the presidency last fall.

She has blamed the Republican Senate for stalling legislation on women’s reproductive health and gun-safety regulations, and has promised to push those issues if elected.

She’s called for ending some business tax breaks to raise more money for K-12 education. And she has said she’d support a capital-gains tax to roll back the state property-tax increase lawmakers approved this year to boost school spending.

Englund worked for Republicans Dino Rossi and U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, as well as in nonprofit and business roles.

She’s argued that recent years of divided government in Olympia have made for better legislation and more fiscal responsibility. Englund touts herself as a moderate Republican, while warning darkly of Seattle’s “extremist” values.

She has also called for lowering car-tab fees, removing toll lanes on I-405, and has said she’s open to statewide ban on establishing heroin-injection sites.

Should Dhingra win, Senate Democratic Minority Leader Sharon Nelson, D-Maury Island, sketched out an ambitious agenda for the 60-day legislative session that starts in January.

The agenda includes proposals on voting rights and campaign-finance disclosure, as well as women’s reproductive health, clean energy and gun-safety regulations, Nelson said.

Senate Majority Leader Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, said he believed Englund’s charisma as a candidate will carry they day.

“To meet her is to like her,” Schoesler said.

If Republicans lose the Senate, he said, “it means fiscal responsibility gets flushed.”

Schoesler pointed to the capital gains tax proposal as evidence, and said he doubted Democrats would keep the current law requiring a four-year balanced budget.

Staff reporters David Gutman and Mike Lindblom contributed to this report.