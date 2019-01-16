A Tim Eyman-written measure to make Washington state car tabs cost just $30 will be on your ballot this November. It could have far-reaching effects.

Another initiative to make Washington state car tabs cost a flat $30 has been certified by the Washington secretary of state and is slated to appear on the ballot in November.

Known as I-976, this is the most recent anti-tax measure from Tim Eyman, who first brought a successful $30 car tab initiative to voters in 1999 and has since followed with another 19 initiatives and one referendum.

In addition to cutting car tab fees, I-976 would also overturn fees levied on heavier vehicles that fund public-transit projects throughout the state.

Passage of the initiative would cripple Sound Transit, which relies on car-tab fees to fund its expansion of light-rail and bus service throughout the Puget Sound region, The Seattle Times has reported.

It also would deal a financial blow to more than 60 cities and towns, including Seattle, that charge an additional vehicle-registration fee, ranging from $20 to $80, to fund local transportation projects.

Eyman has said he had submitted more than 350,000 signatures to the secretary of state. About 260,000 valid signatures are required to qualify an initiative for the ballot.