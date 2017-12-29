The legacy of this year is that there were simply too many lies uttered, even in just this week, to settle on a single lie of the entire year. It’s Trump’s world, and we’re just living in it.

One of my favorite rituals of the holiday season is the recounting of the “lies of the year” (it’s true, we media types are twisted sorts).

But for 2017, the exercise, which in all seriousness I’ve long seen as a salute to accountability and fact-checking, feels as if it’s losing its meaning. Dangerously so.

There’s such a blizzard of fakery and lies daily now that it would have been far less work to list out the year’s truths.

For example, it will startle no one that the president won the award for “Lie of the Year,” given annually by the statement-vetting outfit PolitiFact. But, any guesses which was considered his big lie?

When Barack Obama earned this dubious award in 2013, I instantly knew what it was for: His infamous “if you like your health plan you can keep it” lie about the Affordable Care Act.

But Donald Trump? That man’s a serial-prevarication machine. In just one 30-minute interview on Thursday, he dropped 25 fibs, exaggerations and wild misstatements, according to an analysis of the transcript by fact-checkers. It would be tough to settle on a Lie of the Day with him.

The Washington Post reported in November that Trump had already let loose with 1,628 false or misleading claims in his short presidency (although this total includes every repetition of the same lie, as well). The Post has not updated its database since, suggesting this onslaught is exhausting even us jackals in the media.

PolitiFact picked as the biggest lie Trump’s repeated denials that Russia interfered in the U.S. election, though there’s “a mountain of evidence” that Russia did. The group picked this particular lie because it “goes to the heart of American democracy.”

Fine, but their Top 10 list of lies reveals a big problem. Not for what’s on it, though it’s bad enough. It’s the whoppers that aren’t there.

Missing, for example, are Trump’s endless claims that U.S. companies pay the highest corporate taxes in the world, or that we’re one of the highest-taxed nations overall. Both are false. This propaganda worked, helping to fuel the drive for the big corporate tax-cut package that just passed. Yet it didn’t even rank as a big enough lie to make the Top 10.

Another doozy that didn’t rate: The easily disprovable lies that Obamacare is imploding, dying or already “dead.” Trump has repeated this canard more than 60 times in 2017. Yet here in our own state, it was just announced that a record number of live people have bought real insurance policies in this allegedly dead program.

But which do people feel in their bones is the truth — the president’s loud lies, or the quiet reality?

Both the Obamacare and tax-policy lies are hugely consequential and have also been fact-checked as false from here to Google’s last server. But they can’t be considered debunked. For one thing, he keeps repeating them. So it’s possible he’s simply wearing out the truth.

It’s arguably working, too. When I was off on vacation recently, I stayed away from politics and the internet. But whenever the subject came up, people, sometimes total strangers, always concluded whatever they were saying with the same refrain. Oh well, it’s all fake, and you can’t believe anything anymore, they’d say.

That’s the big political story of 2017. There was no lie of the year so much as it was the year of the lie. It started with Trump declaring his inauguration crowd the biggest in history. I felt that was so trivial and transparently ridiculous it should be ignored. I wrote at the time: Ignore what he says, pay heed only to what he does. But I think now I was wrong. It was the whole story of what was to come.

The media definitely deserves some blame for all this — for being slow to grapple with it and, as always, for our own mistakes and biases. But the only answer I’ve got now to the demise of facts is: More facts. More fact-checking, not less. Regardless of what people choose to believe.

Sign of the times: Top 10 lists for lies are now obsolete. To do the subject justice, it’s got to be “Top 100 Lies of the Year.” Or more. Next year at this time we may be looking at the Top 1,000.