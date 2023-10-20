The race to represent northwest Seattle on the Metropolitan King County Council features two progressive lawyers, one who’s spent his career as the high-profile leader of a nonprofit and one who’s spent hers in behind-the-scenes government jobs.

Jorge Barón and Sarah Reyneveld are vying for one of two open seats on the County Council, as two-term incumbent Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles has opted to retire after more than 30 years in public office.

The election for County Council District 4 is unlikely to shift the balance of power on the technically nonpartisan council, where Democrats command a comfortable majority, as both candidates are ideologically similar to Kohl-Welles.

The two candidates agree on many issues and even agree that they agree a lot. But there are policy differences.

Notably, the two candidates differed on the recent Seattle City Council vote on whether to allow the city attorney to conduct drug possession prosecutions. While that was a city vote and this is a county-level race, their district is the only one of nine that is entirely within the city of Seattle.

Barón said he disagreed with the vote to allow prosecutions, while Reyneveld said she supported the move.

Barón goes into November as the favorite, having handily won the three-person August primary with 51% of the vote. Reyneveld came in second in August with 29% of the vote.

Barón, 50, the former longtime director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, says he was spurred to run for office after seeing, from the private sector, the important role local elected officials played as a “counterweight” during the Trump administration.

Amid “dysfunction at the federal level,” Barón said, “I’ve come to recognize the big importance of state and local governments as a way to implement and make possible good progressive policy and take us in a different direction.”

He says he will approach all policy issues with an eye to systemic racial injustice and that solutions for most of the issues the county faces require new, progressive taxing options from the state Legislature.

Reyneveld, 44, an assistant attorney general, lists homelessness, public safety and climate as her top three priorities.

She bills herself as the only candidate “committed to protecting our public safety budget” and wants to establish a county office of violence prevention with staff members tasked with researching solutions and educating communities on things like extreme risk protection orders.

Barón grew up in Colombia, where he was a child actor, appearing on his father’s TV show and on a Sunday kids program. He immigrated to the U.S. when he was 13. After college, he worked as an assistant director in Hollywood on movies such as “The Mask of Zorro” and “The Negotiator.”

He left Hollywood for Yale Law School, clerked for a U.S. appeals court judge, worked for a legal aid clinic and got a job as a staff attorney for the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project in 2006.

Two years later, he became the executive director, a position he held until earlier this year.

The organization provides legal services for immigrants, especially those facing deportation, and advocates for changes to the immigration system. In the early days of the Trump administration, he became a local face of the resistance to former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Barón has the endorsement of U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal and Becka Johnson Poppe, the county budget and policy manager who came in third in the council primary.

Reyneveld began her career in politics in 2004, working on the first gubernatorial campaign of Christine Gregoire. After Gregoire’s win, Reyneveld worked as an aide in the state Senate and then as a research assistant in Gregoire’s office.

She got a master’s in public administration and a law degree from the University of Washington and began working in the office of the state attorney general soon after. At the Attorney General’s Office, she’s worked on wage theft lawsuits, opioid litigation and more recently, has worked in the environmental protection division.

Reyneveld has also chaired on the King County Women’s Advisory Board, helping develop recommendations to create a child care subsidy and to help survivors of domestic violence.

Reyneveld has the endorsement of Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz.

Both candidates say the county needs to be spending more to address homelessness, and both want the county to invest more in drug treatment.

Barón would have voted against the recent City Council bill that adopted state law in Seattle, allowing the city attorney to prosecute public drug use and drug possession.

“I think we need to focus on the treatment options and focus resources as much as possible there because I see that as the place where we have the greatest opportunity to be able to actually save lives,” he said.

Reyneveld initially declined to say how she would have voted on the city bill. Later, “after scrutinizing it further,” she said in a follow-up interview she would have supported it, saying it “strikes the right balance between law enforcement and treatment.”

King County and Seattle are in an unprecedented fentanyl crisis, and the ordinance helps to create effective partnerships to increase public safety and strengthen pathways to get people into proven treatment and diversion programs,” Reyneveld said.

Reyneveld wants a new transportation benefit district, a voter-approved tax, to increase bus service countywide.

Both candidates want to expand King County Metro’s ambassador program, to help increase security and safety on buses, without adding armed law enforcement officers.

Reyneveld touts her two decades in the public sector, working on issues from child care, to opioids, to climate.

“My opponent has done really impressive work on immigration,” she said. “He does not bring the sort of depth of experience working on that broad range of county issues.”

Barón touts his executive experience running a large organization; his experience working with local, state and federal officials; and his work with diverse, immigrant communities.

“We’re going to need somebody who’s going to be able to work effectively across all of those jurisdictional boundaries because the county by itself is not going to be able to make the changes that we need,” he said.

Barón has raised about $204,000, to about $159,000 for Reyneveld.