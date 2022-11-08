King County Elections estimated a two-hour wait to vote in-person Tuesday evening at Seattle’s Lumen Field Event Center, where the county stations one of six vote centers.

Additional staff have been deployed and will be arriving shortly to keep lines moving, according to King County Elections spokesperson Halei Watkins.

“We have seen many more folks come through our vote centers today than in previous similar elections, and we’re happy to see them and get them the help they need to vote,” Watkins said.

While most Washington residents vote by mail, vote centers are open to register new voters, update current voter records and provide assistance to voters who need help completing their ballot.

Anyone who is in line at 8 p.m. will still be able to register and vote, Watkins said.

Trained staff and specialized equipment are available to help voters with disabilities cast a private, independent ballot, according to King County Elections.

Do you still need to vote but want to avoid a line? If possible, King County Elections recommends visiting another vote center with shorter lines at the following locations:

Bellevue College Cafeteria at 3000 Landerholm Circle SE, Bellevue, WA

Federal Way Performing Arts & Event Center at 31510 Pete von Reichbauer Way S, Federal Way, WA

Kenmore City Hall at 18120 68th Ave. NE, Kenmore, WA 98028

Kent Centennial Center at 400 W Gowe St., Kent, WA 98032

King County Election at 919 SW Grady Way, Renton, WA 98057

If you are already registered to vote but are looking for a replacement ballot, King County Elections recommends visiting kingcounty.gov/elections/obmp, printing a ballot and returning it at a drop box before 8 p.m.

Free printing is available through the Seattle Public Library and the King County Library.

If you need assistance, you can also call King County Elections at 206-296-8683.