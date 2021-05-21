Fifteen candidates will compete in the Aug. 3 primary in the race to succeed Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, who declined to seek reelection after a single tumultuous term.

There were no major surprises as the official candidate filing deadline passed at 5 p.m. Friday.

Seattle’s mayoral hopefuls will face an electorate primed for debates on homelessness, crime, housing costs, police reform, racial justice — and what the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will look like.

The top contenders by fundraising, endorsements and name recognition include: City Council President M. Lorena González; former Councilmember Bruce Harrell; former state Rep. Jessyn Farrell; architect and housing advocate Andrew Grant Houston; and Colleen Echohawk, executive director of the Chief Seattle Club.

Echohawk has led in early fundraising, with nearly $375,000, followed by Houston, who has raised about $320,000. Both have been bolstered by taxpayer-funded democracy vouchers. That program sends every Seattle registered voter four $25 vouchers, which they can sign over to favored candidates.

González has raised $245,000 and swept up some key endorsements, including winning the nod from the MLK Labor council this week.

Other candidates declared their candidacies more recently, including Seattle deputy mayor and ex-lobbyist Casey Sixkiller and Art Langlie, a businessman and grandson of former Gov. Arthur B. Langlie.

Former professional basketball player James Donaldson also is running, as is Lance Randall, who has worked in economic development and is a musician at Seattle’s First AME Church. Several lesser-known candidates round out the list.

Two citywide Seattle City Council seats are up for election this year, with one race more competitive than the other.

Position 8 incumbent Teresa Mosqueda has raised more than $140,000, whereas none of her 10 challengers has raised more than $5,000.

There are seven candidates for the Position 9 seat that González is leaving, with 2017 mayoral candidate Nikkita Oliver, González aide Brianna Thomas and brewery owner Sara Nelson the likely contenders.

Meanwhile, Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes, seeking a fourth term, is being challenged by public defender Nicole Thomas-Kennedy and Ann Davison, who ran unsuccessfully for City Council and then as a Republican for lieutenant governor.

King County Executive Dow Constantine, also running for a fourth term, is facing a challenge from a fellow Democrat, state Sen. Joe Nguyen of West Seattle, and three lesser-known candidates.

Metropolitan King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski has drawn a challenge from social worker Sally Caverzan in District 1, which includes Northeast Seattle and Shoreline.

Four of Demobowski’s colleagues are also facing reelection battles, including the three who form the council’s more conservative wing: Kathy Lambert, Pete von Reichbauer and Reagan Dunn.

Business owner Sarah Perry and attorney Joe Cohen are challenging Lambert, whose District 3 sprawls from Issaquah and Sammamish to Snoqualmie and North Bend.

Von Reichbauer has drawn three opponents in District 7, which is dominated by Auburn and Federal Way, including Federal Way City Councilmember Saudia Abdullah.

And in District 9, which includes Maple Valley, Enumclaw and more rural areas, Dunn’s challengers include Renton City Councilmember Kim-Khanh Van, Constantine social-justice aide Chris Franco and Ubax Gardheere, who has led community development projects for Seattle City Hall.

Shukri Olow is taking on Dave Upthegrove in District 5, which includes South King County cities like Kent and SeaTac.

In all, more than 600 candidates filed for local offices in King County, including city councils, mayors, school boards, hospital and fire districts and the Port of Seattle commission.

The top two vote-getters in the Aug. 3 primary in each race will advance to the Nov. 2 general election. Ballots will be sent out July 14.

A full list of candidates who filed for office is available at the King County Elections website.