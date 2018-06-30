Thousands gathered at the SeaTac Federal Detention Center on Saturday, protesting President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy, which has led to heated criticism from mayors, governors and citizens.

Sgt. Cindy Sampson said the King County Sheriff’s Office estimated around 10,000 people showed up for a highly emotional, but peaceful, demonstration full of strollers, grandmothers and a small contingent from the Puget Sound John Brown Gun Club which, member Duke Aaron said, “is an anti-racist, anti-fascist organization, standing in opposition to organized white supremacists and attacks on people from vulnerable communities.”

Hamdi Mohamed, an immigrant caseworker and outreach coordinator for U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, broke down at the podium while talking about her visit to the detention facility.

“We heard stories of mothers denied the opportunity to kiss or even say goodbye to their children,” she said, before apologizing for her tears. “Stay strong!” someone in the crowd shouted. Mohamed said she heard stories about “frigid temperatures, thin blankets, being forced into cages. One woman said she was not fed for four days.”

The protest in SeaTac was among more than 700 organized Saturday around the country, and several in Washington state. Trump has backed away from the family-separation policy amid international uproar, and those demonstrating Saturday demanded the government quickly reunite the families separated at the border with Mexico.

The demonstrators turned toward the detention center (where uniformed officers walked the rooftop, with cameras on tripods set up to monitor the crowd) chanting: “Shame! Shame! Shame!” Then Mohamed led the crowd in another chant: “Families belong together! No human is illegal!”

Demonstrators seemed to come from all over the map: immigrants from China, Latin America, Europe and Russia, as well as born-and-bred Seattle residents.

“This is against human rights,” said Kimberly Earh, who works with preschoolers and teachers in the city’s Department of Education and Early Learning. “We’re repeating history – slavery, Native Americans – saying ‘you can have these kids, but you can’t have them.’ “

“There is no doubt that a lot of these kids will have PTSD,” added Earh’s friend Dr. Valentina Warner, a family-practice physician at the Rainier Beach Medical Clinic. “It’s morally unacceptable.”

Maria Ivanteeva, a Russian immigrant, said she and her friends were demonstrating because they could, without fear of government reprisal. “There needs to be a message that these policies are wrong and should not be tolerated,” she said. “And, as a Russian, I participate in this demonstration because the people and Congress in my country are not able to protest against the president.”

Another immigrant, Paola del Sol (who emigrated from Italy to Argentina and then came to the U.S. at 23 years old), said the Trump administration reminded her of her childhood in Europe before World War II. “Growing up in Europe, these days are such a strong reminder,” she said. “The fascism – to come to this point in this country, it hurts. It makes me very mad. And it’s terribly frustrating. I thought: ‘Why are we back here again? I thought we got past this.”

In Olympia, around 3,000 demonstrators rallied at the Capitol, according to an official for the state Department of Enterprise Services. Signs read: “Shame on your Mr Trump,” “Abolish ICE” and “Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free!”

U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, D-Olympia, called Trump “an individual who is manifestly unfit to be president of the United States … Turning our back on immigrants and refugees is turning our back on America.”