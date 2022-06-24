King County Executive Dow Constantine announced $1 million in emergency funding to bolster abortion care in Washington in anticipation of an influx in out-of-state abortion patients following the U.S. Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade.

Constantine’s proposed emergency funding would need to be approved by the Metropolitan King County Council.

Constantine said $500,000 would go to the Northwest Abortion Access Fund and another $500,000 in emergency funds for the King County Public Health Department.

“Even though Washington state law protects the right to abortion care, we know that neighboring states are poised to impose some of the strictest and most punitive abortion bans our nation has ever seen,” Constantine said in a news release. “Health care providers and public health leaders are bracing for an influx of people traveling to Washington state and King County to obtain an abortion.”

Neighboring Idaho is one of 13 states across the United States with a trigger ban: In 30 days, most abortions in the state will be felonies.

Constantine announced the increase in funding within an hour of the U.S. Supreme Court striking down the landmark 1973 Roe V. Wade decision, which safeguarded the right to abortion.

The Northwest Abortion Access Fund provides abortion care for patients in the Northwest. The nonprofit organization has 30 locations in Washington, 13 in Oregon and four in Idaho.