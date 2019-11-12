PULLMAN — Police say a Washington State University (WSU) fraternity member at Alpha Tau Omega has died and alcohol may have been a factor in his death.

KREM-TV reports Pullman police and fire crews were sent to the fraternity at about 8:35 a.m. Tuesday for a 19-year-old man who was unconscious and not breathing at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

Other fraternity members performed CPR until medics arrived.

Pullman Police Operations Commander Jake Opgenorth says medics determined the man had died and preliminary investigation indicates the death may be alcohol related.

The Whitman County Coroner will determine the official manner and cause of death. The victim was not identified.

The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain and WSU’s Office of the Dean of Students are offering counseling to students.