A woman was killed in Federal Way on Sunday morning after she failed to pull over for a traffic stop, sped away, made a U-turn and crashed into a tree, according to Federal Way police.

Cmdr. Kurt Schwan, of the Federal Way Police Department, said that the series of events began when an officer tried to pull over a “recklessly driven” vehicle just before 10 a.m. on the 500 block of South 348th Street. The 2013 Honda Fit was going more than 70 mph in a 35 mph zone, Schwan said.

The vehicle’s driver, later identified as 41-year-old Kimberly Winslow of Tacoma, didn’t pull over and sped away, Schwan said. She made a right turn on First Avenue South, Schwan said, drove about 3/4-mile and then made a U-turn, heading back south on First Avenue, “driving recklessly the entire time.” The vehicle hit a tree near the 34200 block of First Avenue, Schwan said, and Winslow, who was not wearing a seat belt, was killed.

It was not immediately clear if the officer pursued the car after it failed to pull over. Schwan said they were trying to determine if the officer was “actively pursuing the vehicle or still attempting to catch up to the vehicle.”

A 9-year-old boy was also in the car and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, Schwan said.

Federal Way police asked the Washington State Patrol to handle the investigation, and State Patrol detectives were on the scene Sunday.