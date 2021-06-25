PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Portland, Oregon, police officer shot and killed a man outside a motel near the Oregon Convention Center.

Police initially were called to the Motel 6 Thursday night. Dispatch reports indicate the first two officers were at the motel about 7:15 p.m. Portland Fire & Rescue emergency medics also were at the scene when the shooting occurred.

Police described the man as a white adult. They said they went to the motel for a welfare check but released few other details.

Kalli Temple, who lives across the street from the motel and watched the scene unfold from her window, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that the man appeared to have a weapon in his hand. Police approached him and looked as if they were trying to get him to drop it, she said.

He ran from them, Temple said.

An officer then shot the man from about 8 to 12 feet away, she said. Temple said it appeared the man had been having a mental health crisis.

The officer who shot him was placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard practice, as police and prosecutors investigate.

Police said they would release the name of the man who was killed after the medical examiner confirms his identity and officers notify his family.