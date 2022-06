Seattle police were seeking a suspect who fled after two men were shot Sunday afternoon in the Chinatown International District.

Law enforcement responded to the scene along the 1000 Block of South Jackson Street shortly after 5 p.m. Two men were shot, one in the leg and one in the foot. They were taken to Harborview Medical Center, the Seattle Police Department said on Twitter.

Police said that a suspect fled the scene. The police did not immediately provide additional details.