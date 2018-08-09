A woman who jumped off a highway overpass and died after being hit by a car has yet to be identified by the King County Medical Examiner's Office.
Authorities are investigating after a women jumped off a highway overpass and was hit by a driver on Wednesday who then fled the scene.
The Washington State Patrol said the woman jumped off the Fifth Avenue Northeast Interstate 5 overpass onto the freeway, where she was struck by a northbound vehicle that didn’t stop. The woman died at the scene. She has yet to be identified by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.
I-5 was closed for three and a half hours after she was hit by the driver who was northbound. The car being sought is described as an Audi, according to a release.
