The Washington State Patrol said the woman jumped off the Fifth Avenue Northeast Interstate 5 overpass onto the freeway, where she was struck by a northbound vehicle that didn’t stop. The woman died at the scene. She has yet to be identified by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

I-5 was closed for three and a half hours after she was hit by the driver who was northbound. The car being sought is described as an Audi, according to a release.