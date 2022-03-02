Police are searching for a man who pushed a 62-year-old woman down a flight of stairs in the Chinatown International District on Wednesday and later stabbed a woman at a bus stop a few blocks away.

A Sound Transit security guard called police around 11:36 p.m. to report that a woman had been assaulted at the light-rail station on Fifth Avenue South, the Seattle Police Department said in a blotter post.

The woman told police she was walking up the stairs when a man grabbed her, threw her down the concrete stairs and then kicked and punched her, police said. The woman fought back, and the man eventually left.

The 62-year-old woman described the suspect as 6 feet tall with a thin build and who appeared to be in his 30s, police said. He had a cross tattooed on his left cheek, she said.

She was treated by medics and then taken to Harborview Medical Center with a possible broken bone, according to the post.

Police looked at security footage and found that the suspect took a bus to 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street, where a woman was stabbed. Officers believe both incidents are linked, police said.

The second woman was taken to Harborview with non-life-threatening injuries, said Capt. Tim Meyer with the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Though both incidents appear to be linked, SPD will investigate the assault in the Chinatown International District while KCSO investigates the stabbing, Meyer said.