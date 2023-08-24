The Snoqualmie Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing person, last known to be in the Little Si area of North Bend.

Mohamed E. Ibrahim, a 20-year-old Snoqualmie resident, was reported missing to the Bellevue Police Department after he did not return home from an Aug. 15 club meeting at Bellevue College. Officials later determined that Ibrahim had attended the meeting virtually while hiking in the Little Si area and was last seen that day, according to a Snoqualmie Police Department news release.

Cellphone data revealed Ibrahim’s phone was near the Snoqualmie Valley Trail near Interstate 90’s mile marker 32 before the phone died, police said.

On Aug. 18, the King County Sheriff’s Office performed an aerial search in North Bend but did not find Ibrahim. King County Search and Rescue crews also performed an extensive ground search of the Little Si hiking area.

Ibrahim is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, is clean shaven and has scars on his eyebrows. Ibrahim was last seen possibly wearing a green hoodie, gray pants and dark colored shoes, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information about Ibrahim’s whereabouts to notify the Snoqualmie Police Department at 425-888-3333.