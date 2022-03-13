After a confrontation over a stolen iPhone, one man was shot twice in Renton around 11 p.m. Saturday, including once in the chest, and taken to Valley Medical Center.

When Renton Police officers arrived at the scene in an industrial zone in Renton at Southwest 27th Street and Lind Avenue Southwest, witnesses said that two men had shown up at the site, looking for a man they claimed had stolen a phone from them earlier in the night.

The shooting victim told police he thought the two men were able to find his location using a tracking device on the phone. On Sunday afternoon, police were still investigating to try to identify the two suspects involved in the shooting. Both were believed to be in their 30s.

Police said it does not appear the person shot knew the suspects.

Witnesses said they heard a loud argument and then gunshots, and then the two men drove away.

The victim, in his 20s, was shot once in the chest and once in his arm. A friend transported him to Valley Medical Center before police arrived on the scene, according to Detective Robert Onishi with the Renton Police Department.

“I believe the victim admitted to stealing a phone,” Onishi said. Officers caught up with the victim at the hospital, and he was in stable enough condition to speak about what happened.

The shooting happened outside of an RV, parked along the street, where the victim lives.

Police have not released the identity of anyone involved. Valley Medical Center did not respond Sunday afternoon to questions about the shooting victim’s condition.

Anyone with information that could aid detectives in their investigation can call Renton Police headquarters at (425) 430-7500. When calling, select option eight and explain that you are calling about case number 22-2616.