A man’s body was recovered in Lake Washington on Thursday, and police believe he could be one of the two people who went missing while boating over the weekend.

The Seattle Police Department’s harbor unit pulled the man from the lake just north of Andrews Bay, which is where one of the weekend boaters initially disappeared underwater.

The two people went missing in separate incidents Sunday. Officers first responded to reports of a man who went missing while going for a swim, and later to search the area for a woman who fell off a ski boat.

The man, who police have said was in his 20s, was with a group of people on a boat when he decided to go swimming. Witnesses later told police he had seemed to be in distress, so several people tried to help bring him back onto the boat — but he “slipped through their grasp and went underwater,” police said.

Officers pulled the woman’s body out of the lake near Seward Park on Wednesday afternoon. She had fallen off the ski boat Sunday evening, a few hours after the man went missing, police said. The boat’s driver told officers he had jumped into the water after she fell in, but wasn’t able to find her.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her Thursday as 28-year-old Annie Saechao, and confirmed she died of drowning Sunday.