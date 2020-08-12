Seattle police pulled a woman’s body from Lake Washington on Wednesday afternoon, and believe she could be the woman who went missing in the lake earlier this week.

The Seattle Police Department’s harbor unit found the woman near Seward Park, according to a statement from police. Her identification is pending results from the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers responded to the lake twice Sunday — first to respond to reports of a man who went missing while going for a swim, and later to search the area for a woman who fell off a ski boat.

Police continue to search for the man, whom several people had tried to rescue, but he “slipped through their grasp and went underwater,” police said Monday.