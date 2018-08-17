OLYMPIA — Police say investigators are trying to determine whether a beheaded kitten’s head found this week is related to a series of cat killings in the area.
The Olympian reports Lacey police Cmdr. Jim Mack said the head was found in a wooded area near Clearbrook Drive Southeast and Yonkers Drive Southeast.
Thurston County Joint Animal Services is analyzing the remains. Mack said police also have seen coyotes in that area recently.
Cat corpses have been found in Thurston County mutilated by what authorities believe is a serial cat killer.
As of Thursday, the reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in case had reached $21,000.
Information from: The Olympian, http://www.theolympian.com