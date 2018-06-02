The $2.85 million a year public-safety levy that passed in November also will pay for a new crisis-response team, which will start work in the fall.

More Olympia police officers are hitting the downtown streets this week seven months after voters passed a public-safety levy to pay for community policing.

Olympia’s walking patrols started in 1985 but were cut in the recession. Two positions were added back after a sales-tax increase passed in 2012. Since then patrols have mostly happened during the summer, with one officer during the day.

In the coming days that will go up to two officers plus a supervisor. Nighttime walking patrols, cut in 2016, are expected to start up again in mid-June.

The $2.85 million a year public-safety levy that passed in November also will pay for a new crisis-response team, which will start work in the fall.

The team would concentrate on downtown, but could respond citywide. The program is loosely based on one in Eugene, Oregon, where Olympia Police Chief Ronnie Roberts previously worked. CAHOOTS — which stands for Crisis Assistance Helping Out on the Streets — has been around for almost 30 years.