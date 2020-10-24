A Seattle police officer shot and killed a dog that attacked three people in a north Seattle apartment early Saturday morning.

The Seattle Police Department’s Force Investigation Team is investigating the shooting, the police department said on its website.

Officers arrived at the apartment, in the 14100 block of Linden Avenue North, shortly after 4:30 a.m. and coaxed the animal away from one man, who they brought outside, according to police. They applied tourniquets on three of the injured man’s limbs to stem the bleeding until paramedics arrived.

A woman screamed from inside the apartment, where she remained trapped with the dog. When officers tried to enter the apartment to reach her, they could not get past the dog.

One officer shot and killed it. Police did not identify the breed or size of the dog and did not immediately respond to questions. The injured man was transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries. Two other people were treated at the scene.

An earlier tweet from the Seattle Police Department said the dog attacked its owner.