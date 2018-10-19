Police are investigating assaults that happened near the University of Washington and in a Snohomish County park.

Police in Snohomish and Seattle are investigating two separate reports of sexual assault this week.

On Friday morning, a woman reported she was groped in the University District.

She was walking near Northeast 45th Street and University Way Northeast when a man approached and groped her. He then walked south on University Way.

She described the suspect to police as a white man with long brown hair and a long beard, between 30 to 40 years old, 5-foot-8, around 160 pounds and wearing a heavy brown or tan jacket.

Officers were unable to find the suspect; the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking that anyone who may have seen the suspect in the area or who might have information about this case to call 206-625-5011.

On Wednesday morning, a woman told the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office that a man with a knife had tried to rape her in Meadowdale Park near Lynnwood. The man fled on foot; authorities conducted an unsuccessful search.

Police described the man as white, between 30 and 40 years old, with a thick build, and taller than 6 feet. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a baseball cap and a scarf.

The investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects. Authorities ask that anyone with information call 911 or the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office at 425-388-3393.