A man is suffering life-threatening injuries after he was shot in North Seattle Friday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to the 12300 block of Sand Point Way Northeast around 12:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired, said Seattle police Detective Patrick Michaud. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and rendered aid until Seattle fire medics arrived, Michaud said.

The Seattle Fire Department took the victim, who’s in his 40s, to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, according to fire spokesperson Kristin Tinsley.

Officers searched the area with a K9 unit, but couldn’t find the suspect, who police believe knows the victim, Michaud said.

Benjamin Risha, who lives in the neighborhood, said he and his partner were walking near Northeast 123rd Street when they heard the shots go off.

His partner initially thought the pops were fireworks, but Risha, 46, said that within a few seconds, they heard someone yelling for help and saw the man stumble into the street.

“He was yelling, ‘I’ve just been shot,'” Risha said. “He was lucid.”

The couple, who didn’t see the shooter, gave the man a bottle of water and sat with him until police arrived, Risha said.

The shooting appears to have taken place close to the site of a 2019 shooting that left two dead and two injured.

The Seattle Department of Transportation advised travelers to avoid the Sand Point Way Northeast between Northeast 103rd Street and Northeast 125th Street. King County Metro also said Route 75 is currently being rerouted in both directions.