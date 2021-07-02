One man was shot in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood Friday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to the 12300 block of Sand Point Way Northeast around 12:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired, said Seattle police Detective Patrick Michaud. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and rendered aid until Seattle fire medics arrived, Michaud said.

The Seattle Fire Department took the victim to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, he said.

Officers searched the area with a K9 unit, but couldn’t find the suspect, who police believe knows the victim, Michaud said.

The shooting appears to have taken place close to the site of a 2019 shooting that left two dead and two injured.

The Seattle Department of Transportation advised travelers to avoid the Sand Point Way Northeast between Northeast 103rd Street and Northeast 125th Street. King County Metro also said Route 75 is currently being rerouted in both directions.