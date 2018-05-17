The State Patrol Crime Lab inspected the rifle that fired in the Clearwater Casino and could find no evidence of something wrong with it.

BREMERTON — Investigators are working to determine why a Bainbridge Island police officer’s rifle fired last month inside a casino while he was hurrying to an emergency backup call.

The Kitsap Sun reported Wednesday that no one was injured in the April 19 incident at Clearwater Casino and the officer reported the rifle was pointed toward the floor, the safety was activated and his finger was off the trigger.

Bainbridge Police Chief Matt Hamner described the rifle as an AR-style semi-automatic rifle. He said the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab inspected the gun and could find no evidence of something wrong with it.

He says the weapon is being analyzed by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, which is conducting the investigation.