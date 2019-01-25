No details were immediately available about the victim or cause of death.
COUGAR, Wash. (AP) — Detectives are investigating after a body was found on a remote road near Mount St. Helens in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.
KOMO-TV reports the body was found Thursday afternoon by Skamania County sheriff’s deputies after dispatchers received a call reporting suspicious circumstances about 6 miles (10 kilometers) east of the town of Cougar.
Skamania County Sheriff Dave Brown says evidence gathering and processing of the scene was happening Friday.
No other details were immediately available about the victim or cause of death.
___
Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/